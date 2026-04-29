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Instead of Addressing Sasse’s Call to Value Kids Over Dopamine, American Humanist Editor Builds Strawman

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

The Executive Director of 'American Humanist' took great offense with Ben Sasse's call to have more children.

Sasse is battling terminal cancer and is very open he is likely near death. His interviews of late have been reflections on life and discovering what is really important. He believes having a family is the most important thing. He challenges young couples to have kids and stop finding joy in video games and dopamine hits. This really set off 'Fish Stark'

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Fish believes the only way to entice young couples to have babies is to create a welfare state and pay for their every need, apparently. Um, ok.

Fish wants to have kids, to be clear. He's just thirty and can't afford it. He went to Harvard and Yale, yet can't afford a child is slightly weird. Perhaps he should have gone to trade school so he could make enough money for a family?

Of course, he didn't just specifically mean 'Candy Crush'. He was making a broad statement about Americans spending so much time online. 

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If he needs to be that explicit for you, maybe you aren't cut out to have these deep intellectual conversations, Fish. 

It also keeps companies from hiring young women of childbearing age because they know they may get stuck with paying multiple months of parental leave for a worker. It's more beneficial to hire men who are less likely to take leave or women who seem less interested in creating families. This is just reality.

Spoiler alert: the birthrate in Europe is lower than ever.

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Also, this. Ben Sasse can say whatever he wants. Period.

The Left is exhausting. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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