David Leavitt will forever be the lame Target guy.

For those of you who are smart enough to stay away from Twitter, Leavitt once went to a Target store and harassed a store manager about a toothbrush he wanted for a penny or something … he then went online to try and drag this store manager and get her canceled because she refused to sell him the toothbrush for a penny which completely backfired on the troll, as these things often do.

Search Target Tori to learn more.

Seems he’s learned nothing though no matter how many times he’s dragged online for saying or doing something stupid:

You don't hate Mondays. You hate capitalism and corporate greed. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 19, 2022

Blah blah blah. C’mon man, if you’re going to troll at least make it interesting.

Oh hey and now I'm getting death threats for making a post about corporate greed — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 19, 2022

Oh hey, we’re not entirely sure we believe this but if this gets him some attention, why not.

He went so far as to show everyone his inbox.

Pay close attention to the OK Cupid one …

All the twitter reports I just had to make pic.twitter.com/e1peSHhFdZ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 19, 2022

Someone likes him.

HA HA HA HA

Showing that he reported a bunch of people doesn’t prove they were threatening him.

Why are there so many sexist republicans calling me a “fag” or “pussy” for making a post about hating corporate greed? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VNg9JRtuSQ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 20, 2022

Right.

So apparently all you need to do is complain about corporate greed to get greedy Republicans to attack you. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 20, 2022

On and on and on with this guy.

TAX THE CHURCH — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 20, 2022

HE’S THE VICTIM, YOU GUYS.

We can’t help but wonder if the people he’s accusing of harassing and threatening him will somehow end up with free trips to Hawaii as well.

Woof, dude.

***

***

