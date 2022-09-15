Wow, Democrats and people with wave emojis in their names REALLY don’t like illegal immigrants in Martha’s Vineyard. Truth be told, this editor attempted covering other things today but NU-UH, people aren’t having it. Our readers, who we simply adore, want to see the Left losing their minds over a minuscule number of illegal immigrants in THEIR backyard.

Apparently, it’s unchristian if we don’t make illegal immigrants stay in Texas or Florida.

Or something.

And woof, we have covered some crazy people today but none quite as crazy as this person Defiant L’s found.

Check this out:

So which is it, Jonathan? Do you want a free ticket to a Sanctuary City (like what DeSantis gifted illegal immigrants) OR should people who support illegal immigrants going to Martha’s Vineyard burn in Hell? What an emotional person … seriously. There’s probably a reason he has this editor blocked already.

Yeah, that will get you written about almost every time.

The typical hypocritical BS. How dare you move these people to absurdly wealthy areas and not take the burden yourself! We voted for you to do it! You're not Christian if you make us have to support the thing we voted for! — Doku HL SD – Metaverse Alchemist⭐⭐️ (@Doku_HL_SD) September 15, 2022

Love it when non-Christians lecture Christians on what being Christian is all about.

Someone get Jonathan a snickers bar. He seems angry — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) September 15, 2022

He’s HANGRY.

God November is going to be fun — Financeback Gorilla (@FinanceGoriIla) September 15, 2022

They were given papers allowing them to travel within the United States by the Biden Administration. — Senator John Blutarsky (T) (@MongotruckerNot) September 15, 2022

He wants us to burn in hell for sending immigrants into Richie Rich’s ‘hood. 😂 — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 15, 2022

Right? Talk about unhinged.

White liberals are the ultimate hypocrites. — Don’t call me Shirley (@vepapa) September 15, 2022

It's almost poetry — Mr Gimlet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@highlands1210) September 15, 2022

Glorious even.

Epic L — Gunny (@kevinflynn001) September 15, 2022

Indeed.

***

