Nobody is quite as obsessed with Trump as Rob Reiner is. If you look at Meathead’s timeline it’s nothing but Trump this and Trump that and WE’LL GET HIM THIS TIME and Russia and crazy conspiracy theories about Trump selling NUCLEAR CODES to the Russians.

You know he totally believed in the peepee tapes and the nude pics of Trump.

We’ve gradually watched him lose more and more of his mind as the years have gone on …

He so badly needs the DOJ to GET TRUMP this time.

Ooooh, they’re not effing around, eh?

BIG TALK.

It could mean any number of things. Just because you see life through the hole you drilled in your cardboard box, doesn't mean we have to. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) September 12, 2022

Why is the DoJ afraid of having a Special Master review the FBI raid? — Growling puppy (@Hoffy58) September 12, 2022

Fair question.

We really, really have to have him this time. pic.twitter.com/WBvQWPYxzI — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) September 13, 2022

REALLY REALLY REALLY!

Robbie loves his Gestapo — Joel App (@AppyJoel) September 13, 2022

Like any good Democrat does.

This is the 4,690th time, thank you very much.

Rent free and obsessed everyday 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RrgT3lq56C — 🐰Hunnyrabbit🐰 (@Hunnyrabbit681) September 13, 2022

What do you all think will happen when Trump not only walks again but runs for president in 2024?

*popcorn*

