Virginia Democrat Liz Cheney just can’t seem to quit Trump, even after her obsession with him cost her everything.

We mean, Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney just can’t seem to quit Trump, even after her obsession with him cost her everything.

Trump is attacking law enforcement and yet again using language he knows will provoke violence. Only one group of Americans has a chance to diminish this danger— Republicans. If my fellow Republicans fail to step up to stop this, they will share the blame for all that follows. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 4, 2022

Imagine if she spent the same amount of time going after Biden as she does the guy who hasn’t been president in nearly two years. Of course, that’s the main reason she lost her gig in Wyoming. Oh sure, the Trump stuff was annoying but Wyomingites needed her to fight Biden and his policies that could very well destroy their state, not some made-up battle she has in her mind about fighting Trump.

It’s embarrassing, especially since the people she has been pandering to have started to turn their backs on her because after all, ultimately she really is an evil Republican in their eyes.

When are you going to talk about this Liz? Where is the insurrection committee over the Jan 20, 2017 election violence? https://t.co/jIsdOppTTp — breaking.app: news videos & free speech social app (@BreakingApp_) September 4, 2022

Another Liz Cheney left-wing talking point. — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) September 4, 2022

Do you like Liz Cheney? — KING OF POLLS 👑📈📉 (@mixtorious1) September 4, 2022

Loser Lizzy spewing lies as usual — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) September 5, 2022

Didn’t you get fired? Bye girl ✌️ — C.G. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@ConservUSA38) September 5, 2022

You’re a Democrat. Nobody but Democrats likes you. They voted you out because of it. Democrats are using “law enforcement “ to target their political opponents and somehow that’s ok? — Maria (@mliz77) September 4, 2022

