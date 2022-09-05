Virginia Democrat Liz Cheney just can’t seem to quit Trump, even after her obsession with him cost her everything.

Wait, ooops …

We mean, Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney just can’t seem to quit Trump, even after her obsession with him cost her everything.

Imagine if she spent the same amount of time going after Biden as she does the guy who hasn’t been president in nearly two years. Of course, that’s the main reason she lost her gig in Wyoming. Oh sure, the Trump stuff was annoying but Wyomingites needed her to fight Biden and his policies that could very well destroy their state, not some made-up battle she has in her mind about fighting Trump.

It’s embarrassing, especially since the people she has been pandering to have started to turn their backs on her because after all, ultimately she really is an evil Republican in their eyes.

Trending

Make sure you take some time to go and vote, dearest reader.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

***

Related:

Crazy pot, MEET KETTLE: Taylor Lorenz has a beef with a ‘certain class of media reporters’ who report on the horrible crap she says and LOL (watch)

WOW, a whole new LOW! Another day, another Biden poll that spells BAD news for both him AND his party (hellooo midterms!)

Jonathan Turley points out how HILLARY may actually KEEP Garland from making a case against Trump and the Left can’t DEEEAL

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratLiz CheneyrepublicansTrumpVirginia