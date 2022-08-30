Welp, that’s a new one.

Democrats voting for the Republican candidate.

Ok, so that’s not true as we saw what happened firsthand in Virginia, and TRUST US, it took more than Republicans to elect Glenn Youngkin. It took a group of people (in Virginia’s case, parents) to get together, cross the aisle, and figure out who was going to actually deal with and address their issues.

Clearly, Kathy Hochul is not doing that in New York.

From New York Post:

Some New York Democrats, disaffected with rising crime and left-wing policy priorities, now say they are ditching their party’s nominee, Gov. Kathy Hochul, in favor of Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. “We have a Democratic machine that has gone far too left – too extreme for even those moderate Democrats,” John Orlando, president of the New Era Democrats, said at a Monday press conference. An endorsement by the Brooklyn-based New Era Democrats – which has backed lefty pols like former Mayor Bill de Blasio and presidential candidate Andrew Yang in the past – is one more sign of how Zeldin is wooing some party members away from Hochul as the race heats up. “Lee is my candidate. He’s against crime. Hochul’s for crime. She refused to make any major changes to the bail law,” said the Rev. Rubén Díaz, Sr., a former city councilman who hosted Zeldin at his Bronx church last week.

We may just see the red wave yet.

If they want to save New York, they’ll vote for Zeldin.

