Man, we hate Florida Nazis. Freakin’ Lincoln Project.

Right before Virginia’s gubernatorial election in 2021, a bunch of idiots dressed up in khakis claiming to be neo-Nazi white supremacists supporting Glenn Youngkin showed up at one of his campaign stops. It was right before Halloween, so right before the election … and there they are.

NAZIS supporting the evil Republican in a sweater vest talking about empowering parents and cutting taxes.

Nobody bought this from the get-go and in fact, people were able to identify many of them as members of the Democrat Party. It seemed pretty obvious that McAuliffe or the Virginia Democrats had set this stunt up and then just like THAT, The Lincoln Project swooped in to save Terry.

Who still lost.

Badly.

Maybe someone should remind Nikki Fried how this went down:

White Supremacists and Nazis have no place in Florida.@RonDeSantisFL must stop creating an atmosphere where they feel comfortable to walk on our streets. Hate must not be met with silence. pic.twitter.com/d2lq303hwD — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 27, 2022

HURR DURR.

All six of them!

IT’S ALL DESANTIS’ FAULT!

Looks like the Lincoln Project is at it again — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) August 28, 2022

It’s very familiar.

You will lose. Oh wait… — Dubhghlas (@Psycho_Six) August 28, 2022

Already did.

Heh.

Although Crist isn’t much better.

The Lincoln Project is going to Lincoln Project with more fake fascism and fake racism pic.twitter.com/DeaWNnlFph — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) August 28, 2022

Stop hiring @ProjectLincoln to do dem PR stunts. — Just Some Girl (@realotherjen) August 28, 2022

Guaranteed those are Democrats. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) August 28, 2022

Yup.

Literally six people. And what are you suggesting? That they should feel unsafe in a free country? What would that look like exactly, Nikki? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2022

That would look like fascism.

THE IRONY.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

It's probably the same 6 people every time. Remember they made such a big deal about Westboro Baptist being linked to the right when the dad was a Democrat and they were a family of lawyers who were getting paid for lawsuits against him. It was never about hate, but $$$$ — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 28, 2022

Did Florida Dems hire the Terry McAuliffe team? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 28, 2022

You could only afford to hire six people this time ? — UltraMegaMagaFluffyKraken (@sixerfandknight) August 28, 2022

Hey, man, she lost her election.

Not to mention she probably spent a whole lot on that weird mannequin commercial that clearly did her no favors.

