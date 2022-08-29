Man, we hate Florida Nazis. Freakin’ Lincoln Project.

Right before Virginia’s gubernatorial election in 2021, a bunch of idiots dressed up in khakis claiming to be neo-Nazi white supremacists supporting Glenn Youngkin showed up at one of his campaign stops. It was right before Halloween, so right before the election … and there they are.

NAZIS supporting the evil Republican in a sweater vest talking about empowering parents and cutting taxes.

Nobody bought this from the get-go and in fact, people were able to identify many of them as members of the Democrat Party. It seemed pretty obvious that McAuliffe or the Virginia Democrats had set this stunt up and then just like THAT, The Lincoln Project swooped in to save Terry.

Who still lost.

Badly.

Maybe someone should remind Nikki Fried how this went down:

HURR DURR.

All six of them!

IT’S ALL DESANTIS’ FAULT!

It’s very familiar.

Already did.

Heh.

Although Crist isn’t much better.

Yup.

That would look like fascism.

THE IRONY.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

Hey, man, she lost her election.

Not to mention she probably spent a whole lot on that weird mannequin commercial that clearly did her no favors.

***

***

