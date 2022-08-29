Can’t help but notice there’s NOTHING about reducing inflation in this act.

And big props and thanks to Oilfield Rando/RandoLand for breaking it down so we (and you, dear reader) can see exactly how the government will be spending tax dollars from the lower and middle-class Americans. Don’t forget we also get to pay for a bunch of student loan debt that wasn’t ours to begin with.

Yay.

Vote accordingly in November, folks.

NEW in RandoLand: Breakdown of the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping $740 billion reconciliation bill pushed through Congress on a party line vote https://t.co/lU9eC4Kted — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill gives the IRS $79.6 billion in addition funding, with $45,6 billion slated for enforcement https://t.co/yhwOVnk5un — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Not cutting inflation but building up the IRS.

Democrats love the IRS. It may well be their favorite agency.

The bill extends Obamacare subsidies for people 400% above the poverty line through 2025 https://t.co/kNiWAglRud — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Joy.

The bill provides up to a $7500 tax credit for “clean” vehicles (electric or hydrogen fuel cell) https://t.co/N37qIC7Lku — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

And then auto manufacturers raised the price of their electric vehicles by $7500.

See how it works?

The bill imposes a 16.4 cent per barrel excise tax on crude oil https://t.co/n0fLejMQMc — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Because gas prices aren’t high enough already!

The bill makes permanent the excise tax on coal mines in America for the Black Lung Disability Fund https://t.co/WOpCxDkfQg — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill allocates $8.5 billion to the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives program, with $50 million slated for reducing livestock flatulencehttps://t.co/g3PLnvBaDq — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Millions to cut back on cow farts.

Think about that for a minute.

We have hungry and homeless vets BUT DAGUMMIT, we’ll have fewer cow farts!

The bill allocates $10 million to the USDA for establishing “Equity Commissions” which will work exclusively on racial equity issues in the department https://t.co/rOY716FO9k — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Equity Commissions.

The bill allocates $2.2 billion for grants to farmers, ranchers, and foresters who have experienced “discrimination” https://t.co/PDuwHaRs5T — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Racist farmers? HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just all so ridiculous.

The bill allocates $1 billion for improving the energy/water efficiency and “climate resilience” of affordable housing https://t.co/4PgH9JewYx — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill allocates $150 million for NOAA climate/weather modeling, and an additional $190 million for computing capacity https://t.co/1ivo0FUtdQ — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill allocates $100 million for a new NOAA hurricane hunter aircrafthttps://t.co/YzfCDNwjHW — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill increases the DOE tribal energy loan guarantee commitment authority from $2 billion to $20 billion https://t.co/jo6O1IbUgG — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Increased by 10x!

The bill allocates $5.8 billion to the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, with $300 million reserved for administrative costs https://t.co/nTjfruT5LP — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Hello Green New Deal.

The bill allocates $500 million for hiring National Park Service employees https://t.co/XKEmWX2EwG — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill increases offshore and onshore oil and gas production royalty rates on federal land, as well as imposing new fees and higher rent rates. https://t.co/lNJJov5bUy — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Gotta make that gas really really really unaffordable to push electric vehicles.

The bill includes $115 million for hiring new Department of Energy employees to conduct environmental reviews https://t.co/BNTR3NFnMA — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Hiring government employees to do reviews.

K.

The bill includes $27 billion for the “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund”, intended to lower greenhouse gases in low-income or “disadvantaged” communities https://t.co/4YilQVw6nH — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Green.

New.

Deal.

The bill includes $50 million for lowering greenhouse gases at low-income, disadvantaged schools https://t.co/BujZxvZhUV — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill imposes a $900 per metric ton fee on “excess” methane emissions in 2024, rising to $1200 per metric ton in 2025 and $1500 per metric ton in 2026 and threafterhttps://t.co/ZsjG37Rmiq — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill includes $100 million for hiring new Federal Energy Regulatory Commission employees https://t.co/PGxctLYjUc — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill includes $150 million for hiring Department of Interior employees https://t.co/OUTO2uRHHO — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill includes $5 million for EPA scrutiny of corporate “climate action plans” https://t.co/jtuOG5vXhw — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill includes $250 million for “environmental product declaration assistance” (designating and labeling products as climate-friendly)https://t.co/vYoKwvdSb0 — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Paying for someone to sit around and label things as ‘climate-friendly.’

Alrighty.

The bill includes $3 billion for “Environmental and Climate Justice” block grants to non-profits, local governments, and higher education institutions. https://t.co/5Qo8vJlKBj — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

THREE BILLION FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE.

Are you freakin’ kidding us?

The bill includes $3 billion for the “Neighborhood Access Equity Program”, which will improve the “walkability and safety” of neighborhoods. Roughly half is reserved for low-income, disadvantaged communities https://t.co/xKvWLLJ9rS — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Billions more for equity

The bill includes $2.15 billion for federal buildings to procure and install “low-carbon” materials, another $975 million for “sustainable emerging technology”, and $250 million for efficiency conversions https://t.co/2cf18VPL7U — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill includes $3 billion for US postal service procurement and deployment of electric vehicles https://t.co/cjrWMP4EGs — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

The bill includes $500 million for Department of Homeland Security “environmental and sustainability” programs https://t.co/753ew6txdg — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) August 29, 2022

Can’t help but notice there’s nothing about reducing inflation in this ridiculous bill.

Almost as if they were full of crap when they named it.

Oh, that’s right, they were.

***

***

