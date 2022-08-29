Can’t help but notice there’s NOTHING about reducing inflation in this act.

And big props and thanks to Oilfield Rando/RandoLand for breaking it down so we (and you, dear reader) can see exactly how the government will be spending tax dollars from the lower and middle-class Americans. Don’t forget we also get to pay for a bunch of student loan debt that wasn’t ours to begin with.

Yay.

Vote accordingly in November, folks.

Not cutting inflation but building up the IRS.

Democrats love the IRS. It may well be their favorite agency.

Joy.

And then auto manufacturers raised the price of their electric vehicles by $7500.

See how it works?

Because gas prices aren’t high enough already!

Millions to cut back on cow farts.

Think about that for a minute.

We have hungry and homeless vets BUT DAGUMMIT, we’ll have fewer cow farts!

Equity Commissions.

Racist farmers? HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just all so ridiculous.

Increased by 10x!

Hello Green New Deal.

Gotta make that gas really really really unaffordable to push electric vehicles.

Hiring government employees to do reviews.

K.

Green.

New.

Deal.

Paying for someone to sit around and label things as ‘climate-friendly.’

Alrighty.

THREE BILLION FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE.

Are you freakin’ kidding us?

Billions more for equity

Can’t help but notice there’s nothing about reducing inflation in this ridiculous bill.

Almost as if they were full of crap when they named it.

Oh, that’s right, they were.

***

