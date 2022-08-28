Gosh, this sounds disconcerting.

What exactly does the FBI consider a potential threat? And to whom? Clearly, the FBI was only concerned with protecting Joe Biden before the election … hey, Mark Zuckerberg said so.

FBI says it "routinely notifies" social media companies of potential threats following Zuckerberg-Rogan podcast https://t.co/6RlmH9FA9x pic.twitter.com/rUnHgDmxVX — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2022

From The Hill:

The FBI said that it “routinely notifies” private sector entities, including social media companies, of information related to potential threats after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook limited the distribution of a controversial story leading up to the 2020 presidential election because of an FBI warning. The statement followed Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Thursday in which Zuckerberg said Facebook limited stories on the news feed related to the New York Post’s article about President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his laptop after the FBI warned the company to be aware of potentially polarizing content. Russia used social media platforms like Facebook to post intentionally polarizing content ahead of the 2016 election.

Notice they don’t bring up the crap they pulled in 2020, you know, when they claimed the Hunter Biden story was Russian disinformation and it obviously and clearly was NOT.

FBI admits it violates 1A https://t.co/UKcX7sN3Qk — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 27, 2022

What he said.

"Threats"? 🙄 Threats of political repercussions from politically inconvenient facts.

FBI brazenly admits being political campaign operatives is the accurate lede — Luke Everhart🥋 (@LukeEverhart1) August 27, 2022

Ah, so it routinely censors. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) August 27, 2022

“Potential threats” to Biden winning — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 27, 2022

Nobody's buying your BS. — #DoNotComply (@PhillyToMaine) August 27, 2022

Tyrants doing what they do best — ⬛M⬛⬛dy ✝⬛ (@SpringSteps) August 27, 2022

Man, none of this is going great for the Biden administration.

But hey, maybe Joe should call half of the country more names, or tell them they’re going to get sick and die this winter if they don’t take a shot.

Such winning rhetoric from our pals in D.C. these days.

***

***

