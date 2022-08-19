The Libertarian Party seems even LESS impressed with Liz Cheney than many people in her own party. Gosh, almost as if they realize her family dynasty is known for sending Americans to war and stuff …

Liz Cheney for Prison — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) August 18, 2022

Now, we don’t know what Joe Walsh was thinking but for whatever reason, he not only defended Liz, but acted like his joining the Libertarian Party would have been doing them a favor. Yeah, this guy isn’t really good at any of this anymore, like he totally lost himself when Trump wasn’t overwhelmed with his offering to pick up a musket if he didn’t win in 2016.

This is the same guy who got busted for dropping slurs on his show.

Apparently, he believes in freedom though or something.

There was a time I thought about joining the Libertarian Party. I’m glad I didn’t. Because I believe in freedom. The @LPNational doesn’t. https://t.co/M1qLm1WtDM — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 19, 2022

Yeah, this was dumb.

He really set himself up for the drop from the Libertarian Party.

On behalf of Libertarians everywhere, we wholeheartedly accept your decision, and would like to recommend you join @TheDemocrats — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) August 19, 2022

Seems the Libertarian Party doesn’t want Joe either.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We thought Joe had already declared himself a Democrat? Like over and over again.

Seems nobody really cares what he does unless it’s us and we’re pointing and laughing at him.

I'd recommend he find a different hobby- perhaps one that he hasn't tried before, such as reading. — Plissken (@hilegunslinger) August 19, 2022

he already has. he’s a “true conservative” who votes for democrats. make it make sense — NYY Parade Planner (please stop sucking) (@GGoknicks) August 19, 2022

Shame there's not a Grifter Party. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 19, 2022

Right? Joe could lead it … with his pal, Liz.

