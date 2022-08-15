As Twitchy readers know, Salman Rushdie was charged and stabbed on a stage in western New York right before he was to begin a lecture. At this time, Rushdie is ‘on the road to recovery,’ but it was very touch-and-go in the beginning.

Iran is, of course, blaming Rushdie for getting stabbed.

No really, they are.

BREAKING: Iran regime blames Salman Rushdie for getting stabbed. “No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of attacking Salman Rushdie… Regarding the attack on Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than he and his supporters worthy of blame—and even condemnation.” pic.twitter.com/tQfjlnuqIh — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2022

If only Rushdie’s skirt hadn’t been so short. Oh, and the people who support him, it’s their fault too.

Can’t even make this crap up.

Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson of Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular outrage by insulting Islamic sanctities and crossing the red lines of 1.5 billion Muslims. He exposed himself to the public anger of not only Muslims but all religions.” — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2022

Rushdie spoke out and disagreed with us, so he’s fair game.

Keep going.

“No one has the right to accuse Iran in this connection… The point we see in the literature of a number of countries is that they refer to freedom of belief, but it cannot be a justification for insulting divine religions.” — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2022

No one has the right to accuse Iran BUT Iran can accuse everyone else and their dog.

“We believe that spreading hatred and insulting religious sanctities is condemned both religiously and morally and legally. Condemning the aggressor's action and purifying the offending actions shows a contradictory behavior.” — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2022

In other words, they support the a-hole who stabbed Rushdie.

“We did not see anything about the person who did this action, other than what we heard from the American media.” — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2022

Awwww, and it’s the American media’s fault or something; we only SAW THE FREAKIN’ FOOTAGE you guys.

Oh, and just FYI:

.@VICE: “The 24-year-old man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie had been in direct contact with members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps…”https://t.co/UYxygpLtJf — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2022

But you know, not their fault at all.

