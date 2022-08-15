As Twitchy readers know, Salman Rushdie was charged and stabbed on a stage in western New York right before he was to begin a lecture. At this time, Rushdie is ‘on the road to recovery,’ but it was very touch-and-go in the beginning.

Iran is, of course, blaming Rushdie for getting stabbed.

No really, they are.

If only Rushdie’s skirt hadn’t been so short. Oh, and the people who support him, it’s their fault too.

Can’t even make this crap up.

Trending

Rushdie spoke out and disagreed with us, so he’s fair game.

Keep going.

No one has the right to accuse Iran BUT Iran can accuse everyone else and their dog.

In other words, they support the a-hole who stabbed Rushdie.

Awwww, and it’s the American media’s fault or something; we only SAW THE FREAKIN’ FOOTAGE you guys.

Oh, and just FYI:

But you know, not their fault at all.

***

Related:

Did Al Franken MEAN to put the final nail in Liz Cheney’s campaign’s coffin because YUP we’re pretty sure he just did (and we can’t stop laughing)

THIS: Mom takes the CDC and their original COVID restrictions APART reminding them what they did to Americans to ‘protect us’ in SAVAGE thread

‘Orwellian’: Karine Jean-Pierre falls apart when even ABC’s Jon Karl doesn’t buy Biden’s ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will reduce inflation (watch)

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IranSalman Rushdiestabbing