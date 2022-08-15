Once again, Twitchy favorite Ian McKelvey has put together a thread that needs little to no introduction from us EXCEPT to say when you see it like this, the things Hillary not only pulled but got away with knowing the FBI raided Trump (for what exactly we’re not even sure they really know), is infuriating.

It’s as if our pals on the Left and in the media think we’ll forget.

We haven’t.

And neither has Ian …

Here, Hillary Clinton orders a subordinate to remove classified markings from sensitive documents, thereby allowing them to be sent trough non-secure channels. This is a clear violation of the law. Did the @FBI raid her home? pic.twitter.com/qm51rPTO7G — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

This seems like sort of a big deal, right?

Hillary Clinton was caught with a private non-secure email server that contained classified information. Did the @FBI raid her home? pic.twitter.com/msnn0kOMSc — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

Oops.

Nope.

Hillary Clinton intentionally “mishandled” classified documents and information. Did the @FBI raid her home? pic.twitter.com/EuLsIzgLe8 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

Remember when she claimed the emails were just about yoga? Sort of like when her husband met with then AG Lynch on the tarmac and claimed it was just to talk about grandchildren?

Hillary Clinton destroyed data and information that was under subpoena. Did the @FBI raid her home? pic.twitter.com/kCtJJHIEYx — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

With. A. Hammer.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

Hillary Clinton purposefully destroyed the contents of a private non-secure server that contained classified information. Did the @FBI raid her home? pic.twitter.com/3jLxzBxPyk — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

Awww yes, the BleachBit disaster. Was this when she pretended to be ignorant of what it meant to wipe a server?

So, what crime is Trump guilty of? He’s a Republican. How did Hillary Clinton evade prosecution? She’s a Democrat. It’s just that simple. And in light of that, are we supposed to trust ANYTHING the FBI and DOJ have to say? No. They are leftist operatives. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

Leftist operatives.

Sadly, that seems truer and truer.

The FBI does what it wants, and shapes/contours America’s political landscape the way they think it should be. Are they ever held accountable? No. Quite unlike their political adversaries. https://t.co/Kt7c8Nso1P — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 13, 2022

Scary stuff.

“Hillary’s emails,” with top secret information stored on an unsecured server, were a “right wing witch-hunt.” Donald Trump’s boxes of paper files, stored in a locked room, are part of Trump’s efforts to steal nuclear weapons. 👌 pic.twitter.com/n2UHc21BX5 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 14, 2022

Oh, and sell the NUCLEAR CODES to Russia or something.

No really, Ron Perlman was saying as much.

Granted, he and his ilk aren’t the brightest crayons in the box but still …

***

***

Editor’s Note:

