Awww, look at this. A picture of a bunch of people stumping for Liz Cheney in Wyoming. Surely even they know that it’s important for Wyomingites to be out there knocking on doors for Liz, right? That to bring a bunch of people from say, California, Minnesota, Florida, and Texas (Austin) who self-identify as former GOP’rs would only prove Liz is completely out of touch with her state and her party.

Right? Surely they wouldn’t be THAT stupid.

Good morning, Wyoming! We’re ready to put #PrinciplesFirst today, knock doors, and get out the vote for the rule of law, the Constitution, the truth, and @Liz_Cheney. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/Q56t5ODqFA — Principles First (@Principles_1st) August 13, 2022

Gosh, golly, gee. They are that stupid.

Sure, sending someone from CA to talk to a Wyomingite about Liz Cheney is SUPER smart. Like, totally.

We have yet to see any single one of them identify as being from Wyoming and in fact, when this editor pointed this out to one of them, he magically got rid of his location and removed ‘ex-GOP’ from his bio. Now, why oh why would he do that?

Oh, and the people cheering this one?

Not from Wyoming.

Carolinas:

Look at y’all! I hope I’m following all of you @Principles_1st patriots who’ve decided to put their money where their mouths are. Thank you! #PrinciplesFirst for @RepLizCheney https://t.co/0XsAAgtBJF — lisa S Marie☮️ (@frequentbuyer1) August 13, 2022

Maryland:

No bette rbunch to be amongst https://t.co/jLG0dKSEeL — Lee Annis (@jleeannis) August 13, 2022

Minnesota:

From a WY voter today: “I think the other Republicans trash Liz because she’s one of the only ones up there being a leader—and she kind of embarrasses them. I feel like there are a lot of ‘silent Cheney’ voters out here. But we shouldn’t be silent. She isn’t.” +4 for Liz. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/piSqpLOpDp — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 13, 2022

Riiiiight.

They were especially proud of Ben:

.@BenNewman: “I’m here to volunteer because I think the GOP is abandoning conservative principles and our country is running short on leadership. You can say what you want about Liz—but you can’t say she isn’t a leader. And that’s exactly what we need.” #PrinciplesFirst pic.twitter.com/blgQBwh7V1 — Principles First (@Principles_1st) August 13, 2022

Who is from Florida.

*eye roll*

Wish you were here Lisa! You and Liz both have True Grit. pic.twitter.com/jpoAKQBAGZ — Chris Roosen 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@croosen48168) August 13, 2022

Michigan. #TrueGrift

And on and on and on.

What’s really pathetic here is that none of them seem to understand that they’re only proving Liz’s critics in Wyoming right. She can’t get enough Wyomingites to support her, she can’t raise as much money from Wyomingites (Hageman has out-raised her 3-1 in-state), so like her donors, her support comes from out of state.

Proving once again to Wyoming that Liz is not one of them.

***

