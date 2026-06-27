Gavin Newsom Blames Democrat Messaging Breakdown For No One Knowing Joe Biden’s Many Triumphs

California Governor Gavin Newsom says former President Joe Biden was an incredibly successful Commander-in-Chief. Wait, you didn’t know? Newsom says there’s a reason for that. He says there was a breakdown in communications, so Biden’s myriad Oval Office achievements remain mostly unknown to the public.

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Sure, Gavin, that’s it. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom claims the reason nobody can remember all of Joe Biden’s “remarkable successes” is because they just weren’t communicated well enough.



“You ask [people], what did Biden do? They'd be hard pressed to remember a damn thing." https://t.co/DznfWPVbSo pic.twitter.com/mqCeczdvsq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

Hey Gav, that’s because there weren’t any remarkable successes. None, zip, zero. He made things worse, like you did in California. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) June 26, 2026

It’s pretty difficult to put a positive spin on doing nothing for four years.

Posters say they’ve heard this ‘messaging’ excuse for years. Funny how this tired excuse doesn’t have any trouble being communicated to the masses, huh?

"It's not the policies. It's the messaging." has been the Democrat line for decades now. They won't stop doing it. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) June 26, 2026

That’s always their conclusion about everything. “We just didn’t get the message out,” or “we just had the wrong messenger,” like everyone would just agree with them on everything and love them if only they’d seen the right influencer say how great they are. — JWPTX (@jwpatx1485) June 26, 2026

Have said for years the Left forever rationalizes any failure as a “messaging issue.”👇



The kinder interpretation of this is they truly believe people simply don’t grasp how wonderful their policies are.



The more cynical view is they believe everything ultimately is just PR. https://t.co/9igWeRA0Nf — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 26, 2026

You hear this from them all the time. “People just aren’t understanding how great we are; we have to find ways to tell them more effectively."In this case, the context was Gavin moaning about a lack of a left-wing media ecosystem that rivals the right’s. Yes, he actually said that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

The Democrat Party dominates the legacy media and Hollywood, but we’re supposed to believe it can’t get its message out. No intelligent person buys this.

Here’s Newsom actually making that silly claim with a straight face during the same interview. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom claims that Democrats don’t have the same kind of friendly media ecosystem that Trump and conservatives do.



“I don’t see that on MSNBC…I sure as hell don’t see it on CNN. I don’t see it anywhere."



Gaslighting levels here are stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/qAv0rKJ57c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

That's the ticket. We just didn't understand the message the messenger was delivering. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/WoeF4P5XCk — Skipperman1107 (@John24813888) June 26, 2026

I remember when he said trunamalapspressure, when he fell UP the stairs, corn pop, wandering off in the jungle, him sniffing random people, getting lost on stage at the G7 meeting....



😂☠️ — HelioWave (@heliodown) June 26, 2026

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That’s crazy. I specifically recall hearing @JoeBiden himself say “I have mrnsifhfkdbdlskfndm.” — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) June 26, 2026

Everyone heard that gibberish loud and clear. No one knew what Sleepy Joe was saying, but everyone definitely took it all in.

Commenters blame Biden's shunning of the press and cutting his days short as reasons for his failure to accomplish anything positive. He did manage to get plenty of negative things done despite sleepwalking through his presidency.

Wouldn't Biden have needed to accomplish something for it to be remembered? I remember him calling a lid daily before 2pm. I remember seeing him get lost on stage, call out dead people and offer to shake hands with a plant. What do you remember him for? — The Howling D (@Howlng_D) June 26, 2026

What successes?

1. The Afghanistan debacle

2. Highest Inflation in over 4 decades

3. Authoritarian censorship

4. Unprecedented lawfare

5. The deliberate opening of our borders to allow tens of millions of illegals to enter our country



These are the top five that come to mind. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 26, 2026

On no, we remember EXACTLY what Joe Biden did pic.twitter.com/vHuLpZpPuC — Dr. Bombay (@doctor_bombay) June 26, 2026

I remember one of his great accomplishments!!! pic.twitter.com/daGH0gQT1B — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) June 26, 2026

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Trump on seeing Biden on the beach last week: “He’s close to a vegetable stage."



Musk: “We don’t have a president right now." pic.twitter.com/tf9LWzygR1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2024

His greatest success was holding down chairs at the beach. I remember. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) June 26, 2026

He couldn’t hold down a job in the White House, but he could hold down a beach chair. That’s how Biden will be remembered. That is, if he’s remembered at all. Who was Newsom talking about again?

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