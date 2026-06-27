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Gavin Newsom Blames Democrat Messaging Breakdown For No One Knowing Joe Biden’s Many Triumphs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:26 AM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

California Governor Gavin Newsom says former President Joe Biden was an incredibly successful Commander-in-Chief. Wait, you didn’t know? Newsom says there’s a reason for that. He says there was a breakdown in communications, so Biden’s myriad Oval Office achievements remain mostly unknown to the public.

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Sure, Gavin, that’s it. (WATCH)

It’s pretty difficult to put a positive spin on doing nothing for four years.

Posters say they’ve heard this ‘messaging’ excuse for years. Funny how this tired excuse doesn’t have any trouble being communicated to the masses, huh?

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You hear this from them all the time. 

“People just aren’t understanding how great we are; we have to find ways to tell them more effectively."In this case, the context was Gavin moaning about a lack of a left-wing media ecosystem that rivals the right’s.

Yes, he actually said that.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

The Democrat Party dominates the legacy media and Hollywood, but we’re supposed to believe it can’t get its message out. No intelligent person buys this.

Here’s Newsom actually making that silly claim with a straight face during the same interview. (WATCH)

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Everyone heard that gibberish loud and clear. No one knew what Sleepy Joe was saying, but everyone definitely took it all in.

Commenters blame Biden's shunning of the press and cutting his days short as reasons for his failure to accomplish anything positive. He did manage to get plenty of negative things done despite sleepwalking through his presidency.

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He couldn’t hold down a job in the White House, but he could hold down a beach chair. That’s how Biden will be remembered. That is, if he’s remembered at all. Who was Newsom talking about again?

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BORDER SECURITY CALIFORNIA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM INFLATION

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