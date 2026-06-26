Ad Newseam: Gavin Newsom Is Sick of MS NOW and CNN Being So Hard on Him, Dems Need Own Media Ecosystem

California Governor Gavin Newsom thinks his fellow Democrats who dominate mainstream ‘journalism’ are too hard on him. Apparently, MS NOW and CNN are MAGA in Newsom’s demented world. Meanwhile, in the real world, these outlets are already gearing up to go easy on Newsom and push him into the White House if he officially declares he’s running for President.

Advertisement

Here's Newsom pining for a pro-Democrat media ecosystem. Oh, brother! (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom claims that Democrats don’t have the same kind of friendly media ecosystem that Trump and conservatives do.



“I don’t see that on MSNBC…I sure as hell don’t see it on CNN. I don’t see it anywhere."



Gaslighting levels here are stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/qAv0rKJ57c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

This is one of the biggest examples of gaslighting I may have ever seen. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) June 26, 2026

He is really saying, I'm living in a bubble without actually saying he's living in a bubble. — Ron Phillips Jr 🇺🇸 (@ronphillipsjr1) June 25, 2026

Normally I would say no politician could be that stupid, they're obviously gaslighting--but this is Newsom, he might actually believe this. 😂 — Bilbo Bagpipe (@modelengine777) June 26, 2026

That’s the thing, it’s hard to tell if he’s lying or if he truly believes the steaming bovine excrement he’s spreading.

Commenters lament that Newsom isn’t getting the 24/7 glowing coverage that President Donald Trump has been getting for a decade-plus.

Poor Gavin Newsom. If only he could get some friendly press coverage compared to the non-stop fluff jobs Donald Trump gets from the NYT, WAPO, CNN and MSNBC. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 26, 2026

😂 There is 90% negative coverage of Trump in the media. "Friendly media ecosystem," my ass. pic.twitter.com/zUBOkuUUC3 — The Seed (@theseed59788459) June 26, 2026

Oh my God, is he serious? The liberals have so many "media" outlets it isn't funny. And they are all VERY friendly to liberals. CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, Vox, Slate, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Alternet, Time, Newsweek, Huffpost, Salon, The Jacobin, The MeidasTouch, NPR, the NYT, the Los Angeles Times, 60 Minutes, Atlanta Black Star, The Mirror.... I could list 50 more easily. These outlets are EXTREMELY left. — Gilmer (@NeillTavernier) June 26, 2026

The reason that Democrats cannot go on long form podcasts without embarrassing themselves is because they’ve spent 30 years in a soft media environment that protects them from difficult questions and fails to expose their inconsistencies. — Jeff Skelly (@_jeffskelly) June 25, 2026

Democrats can’t think on their feet like many Republicans because they’re rarely challenged on anything they say. Oh, it’s hilarious when they are.

Posters are trying to imagine MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) being adversarial with Newsom, but no one has an imagination that powerful.

Advertisement

Does anyone believe MSNBC is pro Trump and anti-Democratic party? Anyone? — Rhinopirate (@Rhinopirate75) June 25, 2026

🤣😂😅😂Like media that declare hunter's laptop disinformation, Biden is sharp as a tack or 60 mins that recuts an interview with Kamala to make her look sane?

That just a few there 1,000s more. — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) June 25, 2026

But besides the thousands, if not millions of times, the legacy media has lied to us, do we really have proof they’re working for the Democrat Party?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.