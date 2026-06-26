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Ad Newseam: Gavin Newsom Is Sick of MS NOW and CNN Being So Hard on Him, Dems Need Own Media Ecosystem

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:03 AM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

California Governor Gavin Newsom thinks his fellow Democrats who dominate mainstream ‘journalism’ are too hard on him. Apparently, MS NOW and CNN are MAGA in Newsom’s demented world. Meanwhile, in the real world, these outlets are already gearing up to go easy on Newsom and push him into the White House if he officially declares he’s running for President.

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Here's Newsom pining for a pro-Democrat media ecosystem. Oh, brother! (WATCH)

That’s the thing, it’s hard to tell if he’s lying or if he truly believes the steaming bovine excrement he’s spreading.

Commenters lament that Newsom isn’t getting the 24/7 glowing coverage that President Donald Trump has been getting for a decade-plus.

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Grateful Calvin
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Oh my God, is he serious? The liberals have so many "media" outlets it isn't funny. And they are all VERY friendly to liberals. CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, Vox, Slate, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Alternet, Time, Newsweek, Huffpost, Salon, The Jacobin, The MeidasTouch, NPR, the NYT, the Los Angeles Times, 60 Minutes, Atlanta Black Star, The Mirror.... I could list 50 more easily. These outlets are EXTREMELY left.

— Gilmer (@NeillTavernier) June 26, 2026

Democrats can’t think on their feet like many Republicans because they’re rarely challenged on anything they say. Oh, it’s hilarious when they are.

Posters are trying to imagine MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) being adversarial with Newsom, but no one has an imagination that powerful.

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But besides the thousands, if not millions of times, the legacy media has lied to us, do we really have proof they’re working for the Democrat Party?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

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Deleted Tweet Alert: Phoenix Mercury Mocks Caitlin Clark After Its Players Maul and Throat-Punch Her Grateful Calvin
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