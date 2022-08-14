While a lot of people are still trying to wrap their heads around what has transpired with the DOJ/FBI and the raid on Trump’s home, Brit Hume keeps shooting us all straight. The best thing about Brit’s tweets is when you read them you always hear them in his voice.

And he is spot-on with his short but not sweet assessment of what’s likely going on with the DOJ.

Because, you see, first you select the target, then you decide to search, then you pick the alleged crime. https://t.co/jH5Gce2o9a — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 13, 2022

Brit called it, sorry, not sorry FBI.

First, you select the target, then you decide to search, and then based on what you find, you pick the alleged crime.

Seems shady, but not at all out of bounds for the DOJ/FBI same that we know pushed a hoax for several years because orange man bad.

There is jurisprudence and there is power. The Federal Government never has patience for jurisprudence when they spent all that time and money creating power. — P T Pastor (@ptpasta) August 14, 2022

“Give me a man and I will find a crime” — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) August 13, 2022

Scary.

So, we went from "Top Secret" Nuclear documents, to dropping the nuclear part & it just being "Top Secret" documents, to maybe documents that weren't classified/Top Secret at all, in just 3-days. Got it. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 13, 2022

We imagine as we go on we’ll move on to something else they think they can charge Trump with because this is NOT ABOUT our security, this is not about protecting our country – it’s about keeping Trump from running for president in 2024.

They know it.

We know it.

They know we know it.

They don’t care.

And that’s what makes this whole situation not only infuriating but terrifying as well.

