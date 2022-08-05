What is Hillary Clinton smoking?!

We get what she and other Leftists/Democrats are trying to do here with half-truths and pretending the bill they’re trying to pass won’t destroy our economy, raise our taxes, and decimate our energy independence but c’mon, how stupid does she think we really are?

Ok, scratch that, she’s pandering to other Leftists/Democrats who she knows make a bag of rocks seem intelligent.

Look at this nonsense.

528,000 jobs in July and a 3.5% unemployment rate. A historic deal to reduce inflation, invest in health care, and tackle climate change with clean energy. The fastest decline in gas prices we've seen in a decade. Thanks, Biden. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 5, 2022

We are still not back to pre-pandemic levels with job creation so no, zero jobs were created.

Many Americans are working more than one job just to keep up with Biden’s inflation.

There are currently 3.25 million fewer people in the workforce.

Gas prices were at an all-time high, and even with a decrease in price, we’re still paying far more than we were the day before Sleepy Joe took office.

Yeah, thanks a-hole.

Catturd™ said it far better:

Back to reality … Gas is up $2.00 per gallon under Biden.

Inflation is at a 40 year high.

The economy is in shambles.

The border is wide open

– and the Democrats are going to pass a bill that'll destroy the economy further – and add 84,000 IRS agents. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 5, 2022

Oh yeah, almost 100k new IRS agents.

That’ll be fun.

Oh look guys! The democrats are saving us from the problems they created. Such heroes. — JJensen (@Robynmonty) August 5, 2022

Guess who ain’t President tho? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 5, 2022

And never will be.

Around here it’s still $2.00 more per gallon then before the pandemic, dear 🙄 pic.twitter.com/r29ljXdc4W — JGaraf (@JGaraf) August 5, 2022

This is like Democrats breaking both our legs and then trying to make us thank them for calling 9-1-1.

***

