Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went out of her way to slash actual care for pregnant women from the state budget.

What sort of evil, heartless, soulless ghoul does that?

Don’t answer that …

We know already.

Crazy to actually see how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went out of her way to slash care for pregnant women in state budget.

From The Federalist:

Democrats do not want the people to decide abortion policy, however, because they know the populace does not support their party’s extreme abortion-on-demand position, which is why in Kansas, abortion activists pretend a complete abortion ban is on the ballot. Likewise, in Michigan, rather than debate abortion policy and push for legislation to implement the public’s preferences, Whitmer has instead turned to the state Supreme Court to institute an extreme abortion regime through the Michigan constitution, while she and her fellow Democrats sidestep debates over limits on abortions. In fact, in announcing that she had asked the Michigan Supreme Court to expedite her lawsuit seeking a declaration of a state constitutional right to abortion, Whitmer used nearly identical language to that spoken from the abortion lobby in Kansas. “While politicians in other states rush to ban abortion, even in instances of rape or incest, Michigan must remain a place where a woman’s ability to make her own medical decisions with her trusted health care provider is respected,” Whitmer said in a press release. What Whitmer won’t tell the public, though, and what she and her fellow Democrats don’t want Michiganders to know, is that they want an abortion regime that permits abortion on demand for any reason until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers.

Democrats don’t want ‘choice’.

They want abortion.

Sorry, not sorry.

And you know Whitmer will brag about doing it.

There is no money in 'saving' babies, only murdering them to sell their parts.

Leftists are vindictive.

Yup, they really are.

While Democrats trash pro-life Americans for supposedly hating women, she literally cut funding for housing for pregnant women in need.

Pure evil

She really is.

