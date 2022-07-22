Poor Joe Walsh. Not only does he still get mocked for long ago claiming he would break out his musket if Trump didn’t win in 2016, but now he can’t seem to figure out why more people don’t care about the January 6 Committee Hearings.

Especially GOP voters, he’s really fussy with them.

Twitter world’s enthusiasm for these Jan 6th hearings must always be tempered by this: I engage with hundreds of GOP voters every day. Like @KurtSchlichter here, they don’t care. They’re not watching, and they really don’t care. I hear it every day. https://t.co/Oe2zzQoRp4 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 22, 2022

We love that Kurt Schlichter upsets him so much.

It’s the little things that make Twitter bearable.

And speaking of making Twitter bearable, Dr. Strangetweet does a fairly exceptional job of doing just that, especially when he puts together one of his threads. This one is exceptionally good about why nobody really cares about the January 6 Kangaroo Court:

To understand why many of us don’t care, we have to climb into the wayback machine, to the year 2016 when a FISA warrant was issued based on lies to the court. And no one was held accountable. https://t.co/6ZwshiQPiW — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

The only people who care about Jan 6 are still the only people who have ever really cared about Jan 6. Sorry, not sorry.

They’re not changing minds.

We have to look at the Steele Dossier, also from 2016, that led to congressional hearings and constant promises of “evidence”, only to be found to be, once again, built on lies. And no one was held accountable. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

No one was held accountable.

We had years of hearings that were promised to be bombshell, but the only thing we learned is that the media, Democrats, and anti-Trump Republicans will set aside the need for actual evidence and believe whatever simply because Trump. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

Still waiting for Schiff to provide his evidence.

Yup.

Did you ever call for prosecution of the liars in the FISA warrant case? No? Then sit down. And make space for Kinzinger and Cheney too, because they can take all the seats. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

Take them all … every single seat.

We saw in real time the media lie, then have to correct, stupid stories, like “Trump fed fish wrong.” Why would you lie about something soooo stupid? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

They were mad when Trump ordered two scoops of ice cream.

We watched as he was criticized for calling MS13 members “animals” because “they’re humans deserving of respect”, even though pretty much everyone had called them “animals” before then. Oh, and then those people who got mad at “animals” spent years calling people “Nazis”… — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as Trump called out the “coyotes” smuggling people in, and everyone laughed and pretended like no one had ever called them “coyotes” before. And no apology was ever issued to him for lying about it. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

No apology.

Not a single one.

We watched as the Left and anti-Trump people cheered when government officials and workers declared they would resist Trump’s orders, that he wasn’t their president. There were cheers when a general admitted he disobeyed a direct order to move troops. And no one was punished. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as the media and Democrats declared over and over again that the 2016 election was stolen, that Trump was an illegitimate president. And then (jumping forward to 2020) we saw that questioning the election meant you were a Russian and traitor and “how dare you”. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as, time and again, the media would “make a mistake” a few days after some explosive story, but those mistakes only went one direction. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

And the mistakes always went in one direction.

We watched as Kavanaugh was put through the ringer with such a lack of evidence that it wouldn’t have ever made it to court. “But it’s not court, it’s a hearing!” was the excuse used as to why lies were acceptable. But coming from the party of Harry Reid, it was expected. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

Still angry about what they did to Kavanaugh.

We watched as Democrats encouraged protestors to get in Republicans’ faces, enflamed the violence, and were never held accountable for their fomenting the 2020 riots. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as the now VP pushed a bail fund for protestors of the 2020 riots. And then (forward to 2022), if anyone questions the conditions of the J6 detainees, they are anti-American and traitors. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as the 2020 riots were declared to be “mostly peaceful” even as buildings burned in the background. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

Mostly peaceful.

But a 69-year-old grandmother was sent to prison yesterday for simply walking into the Capitol on January 6.

We watched as David Dorn was killed, and the Democrats didn’t call for peace. We watched as a Trump supporter was shot dead, and Democrats didn’t call for peace. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

Of course, they didn’t call for peace? The unrest, the violence, it all helped their cause.

We watched as federal buildings were targeted, and it wasn’t called an insurrection. We watched as 50 secret service agents were injured outside the White House as Dems mocked Trump for taking shelter, and it wasn’t called an insurrection. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

They literally had to move Trump to the bunker but you know, not an insurrection.

We watched as part of an American city was taken over as an autonomous zone and no one on the Left or any anti-Trump Republicans said “enough.” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as mayors and governors told Trump to not send in federal troops to protect their citizens even as those mayors and governors didn’t protect their citizens. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

We watched as a kidnapping plot unfolded, only to be revealed as an FBI setup that no one was held accountable for. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

That was NUTS.

We watched as Democrat mayors and governors and elected representatives went about their business during COVID while the citizens suffered. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

I can go on and on and on. There are hundreds of things that you and your anti-Trump Republicans could have said and done to bring peace and calm and retain the norms. But you didn’t. You sold out everything because of Trump. But now, we’re the bad guys? No. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

No.

We’re not.

January 6 didn’t happen in a vacuum. The groundwork was laid by every lie, by every norm ignored in order to “take down Trump.” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

You had so many opportunities up to this point to do the right thing, to stand up for the right thing, even if it meant defending Trump by proxy. But you didn’t. The desire to destroy Trump was greater than your desire for truth and your love for America. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

So no, many of us do not care. And why should we? The assault on democracy wasn’t J6. It was every lie, every “resist”, every back page retraction. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

So when you or Kinzinger or Cheney or Kristol or French talk about J6 and the horrors, you should understand: You all built this. This is the culmination of your life’s work from 2016-2022. Congratulations. Take a bow. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 22, 2022

And then take a bunch of seats.

***

