STOP trying to make Fauci happen … he’s NOT happening.

This editor has quite enjoyed not seeing his little pinched, gnome-like face cross her feed, so this morning when Washington Post ‘Photo’ (that’s a thing, who knew?) tried to force him back into relevance it was beyond irritating.

Luckily, it irritated most everyone on Twitter as well but hey, nice try, WaPo.

The Pandemic Is Waning. Anthony Fauci Has a Few More Lessons to Share. @jessedittmar https://t.co/N9IUxIbdBV pic.twitter.com/6XQhzbExX5 — Washington Post Photo (@WashPostPhoto) June 29, 2022

Few more lessons to share?

Yeah, no thanks.

pic.twitter.com/e7Er4NX0vo — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 29, 2022

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

Is one of them, how to fund a Chinese lab & how to get away with it? — Shawn🇺🇸 (@big_killa_) June 29, 2022

Oof.

This looks like a sweet 16 photo shoot. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) June 29, 2022

He even manages to find a camera when he’s walking in the woods. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) June 29, 2022

Crazy, ain’t it?

Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd we’re dead.

