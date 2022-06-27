Remember the good old days when ‘feminists’ could claim, ‘If men were able to get pregnant abortion would be the most LEGAL thing in the country’? Yeah, they can’t do that so much anymore, unless they want to get called out for being transphobic and stuff.

The fact we’re not joking doesn’t make this any less funny.

Seems Miss Gina Darling of G4TV made the mistake of using the OLD feminist talking points and had to apologize … ROFL.

Eating. Their. Own.

People born with mail reproductive organs? Can’t they just change those?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, our sides.

This makes my head hurt. — Captain Super (@MrScoutomatic) June 27, 2022

We can see where that might happen.

Public education at its best, dumbing down the school in order to get ignorant Drones — Craig Estrella (@cestar) June 27, 2022

It’s painful.

Yet hilarious, all in one.

Perfection 😂😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2022

Right?

Amazing. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 27, 2022

Isn’t it though?

Wow, she was whipped into submission QUICK! — Freckle the Ginger (@freckle_the) June 27, 2022

What a time to be alive… — RJ (@Romtin_) June 27, 2022

"If men got pregnant." Have they met pro-life women or do they just assume everyone thinks like them? — Harold Joshington (@HJoshington) June 27, 2022

I love watching them implode lol — TheCowGoes… (@TheCowGoes1) June 27, 2022

Woke eat the woke — 🇺🇸 Live Free or Die 🦅 (@livefree_0r_dy) June 27, 2022

Is that satire or are they actually serious? — Oolong (@Oolong82) June 27, 2022

Ya’ know, it’s so hard to tell.

I mean, it speaks for itself. — Sam (Freedom and Art) (@Yasserlion) June 27, 2022

It really does.

And that’s the scariest part of all.

Stop being so transphobic, Gina. Sheesh.

***

