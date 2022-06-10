We have written about some intensely brutal threads throughout the years and this one â€¦ this one is right up there. Itâ€™s rare that weâ€™re actually speechless reading something (wordless?), and of course, weâ€™ve already written quite a bit but still.

Weâ€™re not sure we can say anything that Larry Correia hasnâ€™t in his thread.

Maybe just BOOM.

The ugly truth the beltway can't grasp, it isn't that regular America doesn't care about Jan6. It's that they hate you for making their lives miserable, so when they saw you cowering, they thought good, now they know how it feels to be afraid. â€” Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) June 10, 2022

Regular Americans wanted â€˜their bettersâ€™ to know how it felt to be afraid. Considering weâ€™d all spent a full summer being terrorized by â€˜mostly peaceful protestersâ€™ destroying our small businesses, homes, downtowns, and communities and weâ€™d watched our kids kept out of school and jobs shut down yeah by an overreaching government paired up with an inhumane public health organization â€¦ this lines up.

Except they only had four hours to feel truly afraid and we had a full year of it.

Keep going.

We told you.

Rough.

But so freakinâ€™ accurate.

Would it be totally silly to admit we got goosebumps reading this? Yeah? Itâ€™s just so on the mark and raw.

Nothing held back.

No concerns about getting locked or suspended for wrong think

Just the honest and brutal truth.

We need so much more of this.

Damn.

This is so good.

And so accurate.

