Carol Roth is pissed.

And we hardly blame her.

America is in terrible shape because too many people have been listening to liars who call themselves politicians and public health officials. People were fussy over mean tweets so they voted for a puppet of a man whose likely taking direction from a former president who apparently wants to finish the job of destroying our country that he started destroying during his other two terms.

Carol though … she just went off and truth be told, we love her for it.

Take a look.

DRAAAAAAAG them, Carol!

But COVID! LOCKDOWN! VIRUS! REEEEEEEEE!

$9 Trillion.

And you guys wonder why they’re pushing the January 6 nonsense so hard. They desperately need a ‘SQUIRREL!’

Remember when Biden bragged about shutting down oil and coal? Now they want to blame Putin for all of it?

Good times.

It’s been interesting watching communities that pushed to defund the police crying about the increase of crime in their cities. Almost like there is a consequence for their cute little talking points.

GET A REALITY CHECK OR STFU.

What she said.

Times A BAZILLION BILLION MILLION.

It’s time to get to work.

