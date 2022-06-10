Carol Roth is pissed.

And we hardly blame her.

America is in terrible shape because too many people have been listening to liars who call themselves politicians and public health officials. People were fussy over mean tweets so they voted for a puppet of a man whose likely taking direction from a former president who apparently wants to finish the job of destroying our country that he started destroying during his other two terms.

Carol though … she just went off and truth be told, we love her for it.

Take a look.

We are 100% in the position we are now because too many people believed you could suck the rainbow farts out of unicorns’ asses instead of reality. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

DRAAAAAAAG them, Carol!

If you thought you could turn on and off the economy like you were power-cycling a modem without massive issues… Get a reality check or STFU forever. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

But COVID! LOCKDOWN! VIRUS! REEEEEEEEE!

If you thought the Fed could just add almost $9 trillion to its balance sheet and the govt could spend trillions it wouldn't have inflationary consequences… Get a reality check or STFU forever. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

$9 Trillion.

And you guys wonder why they’re pushing the January 6 nonsense so hard. They desperately need a ‘SQUIRREL!’

If you think you can just stop producing traditional sources of energy without impacting costs, food supply, available power and general human well being… Get a reality check or STFU forever. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

Remember when Biden bragged about shutting down oil and coal? Now they want to blame Putin for all of it?

Good times.

If you think you can reduce policing and penalties and not get more serious crime… Get a reality check or STFU forever. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

It’s been interesting watching communities that pushed to defund the police crying about the increase of crime in their cities. Almost like there is a consequence for their cute little talking points.

Stop indulging these delusional lunatics. We live in reality and we have to deal with the real consequences of their fantasies. Your way doesn't work. Get a reality check or STFU forever. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

GET A REALITY CHECK OR STFU.

What she said.

Times A BAZILLION BILLION MILLION.

It’s time to get to work.

***

