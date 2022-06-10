Man oh man, what a spectacle the January 6th Committee Hearings were last night. We figured with a fancy ABC producer it would be a ‘production’ but wow. What a hot mess of propaganda and a rehashing of ‘stuff’ we already knew. Full transparency, this editor tried watching and didn’t make it past the first half-hour; there is only so much of Liz Cheney droning on and on about evil Trump that a Twitchy editor can stand. This was not a hearing to show Americans what they’ve learned, this was a paid endorsement for Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

And it still failed.

That didn’t stop Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from trying to make the entire thing about herself.

Wow.

This hearing.

Is a dumpster fire.

It's all political theater to distract from all the inflation that the Democrats' policies have caused — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 10, 2022

They asked you to tweet about it didn't they — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) June 10, 2022

Psh, they may have even paid her to.

How to tell the world you didn’t watch it, in three words. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 10, 2022

Accurate.

She never seems to break character, fair.

58% of voters believe the J6 Committee is biased towards Democrats — Harris/Harvard poll — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 10, 2022

And with the sort of bias we’ve come to expect from these ‘polls,’ we’re willing to bet that percentage is waaaaay higher.

pic.twitter.com/782AAU2LeX — Democracy dies in Dave Weigel's Darkness #AmPo (@dying_democracy) June 10, 2022

What’s the happy hour special? — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) June 10, 2022

Heh.

Remember when you lied and said you were in the capital building and feared for your life but you were actually in a completely different building 😂 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) June 10, 2022

About that …

Good Lord. The way it all comes rushing back into the body. It’s like it’s that day all over again. #January6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/5iOrrRLYAI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2022

She. Wasn’t. Even. There.

Dana Loesch was good enough to remind her of just that fact.

To whose body? The AP said you weren’t there? https://t.co/Iyo03zX3Ch https://t.co/B8kQD7BVb4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2022

Remember when AOC claimed she was afraid they’d come after her?

And she wasn’t there?

Good times.

She just wants to date the protestors. — James Swick (@jamesbswick) June 10, 2022

THERE it is.

AOC tried to come back at Dana … we’re not sure what she was thinking because Dana didn’t say she lied, and Dana is no longer part of the NRA.

This was all fail.

The headline of the link you’re posting literally says I’m telling the truth. Whatever price you gave the NRA for your integrity it was probably too high pic.twitter.com/zB2xHIPewj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2022

And you KNOW Dana responded:

That’s a lame response considering the article verbatim says you were no where near the riot. I guess you didn’t read past the headline? https://t.co/balp49M8OC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2022

No, no she did not.

Someone probably sent her that screenshot and said, ‘SEE?!?! YOU SHOULD USE THIS!’

I mean @aoc is very careful to intimate that she was there without explicitly saying she was there because it would definitely look like the over-dramatic fishing expedition for attention that it is. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2022

And we all know AOC is desperate for attention.

This is why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Dana.

***

