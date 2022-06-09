Alexander Vindman is worried about ‘loosing’ our Democracy.

Oh, and he really really really wants people to watch the January 6th Committee Hearings tonight, he even called it ‘must see TV’. Let us know how hard you cringe reading this tweet … on a scale from 1 to 10, 1 being ‘okay, that’s a little awkward’ to 10 being, ‘OMG MAKE IT STAAAAAHP PLEASE ARRRRRGH.’

Must see TV!! I hope you join me in watching the 1/6 hearings. I think we will learn how close we came to loosing our Democracy. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) June 9, 2022

He did correct it … like a half-hour later.

HA HA HA HA HA

^losing — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) June 9, 2022

Lefties never set the bar too high for their ‘heroes’.

Spoiler: Not at all close. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) June 9, 2022

If all it took to endanger our ‘democracy’ was a guy in a Viking hat walking around taking selfies we’re in big trouble.

Lol no — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 9, 2022

We are not Rome, or England – Meaning we don't live in a Democracy you idiot. Republic for which it stands. — Red Dirt Ready (@SwTkthe1) June 9, 2022

They always forget that part.

This is tantamount to Jeffrey Toobin inviting you to watch him jerk off. 🤣🤣🤣 — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 9, 2022

Meep.

Get a Grip. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) June 9, 2022

Beat that dead horse, Alex.

If all it takes to "lose Democracy" is a group of grannies and middle aged unarmed dudes taking selfies, the USA is in a heap of trouble. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) June 9, 2022

See? What she said.

Get lost, oath breaker, literally no one but the press is going to watch. — Smokerscough beep bop boop (@smokerscough2) June 9, 2022

So, according to my eyes and ears, not close at all. At least, not from these individual citizens. The existence of this parade of political prisoners displays we've already lost our democracy, and you know it. — Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) June 9, 2022

LOL. Frauds gotta fraud — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 9, 2022

True dat.

Perish the thought it become loose. If you idiots are going to indulge in reality TV, the least you can do is cast Snookie or something. https://t.co/lMHPvaOpby — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 9, 2022

Lmfao 🤡 https://t.co/88T5J2NQhD — 🇺🇸 Democrats owe me gas money (@x_comunicatd) June 9, 2022

That’s actually the best reaction to Vindman’s tweet AND the televised J6 hearing as well.

L

M

F

A

O

***

Related:

THERE’S that bias! Libs of TikTok LOCKED over ‘MEGA DRAG THREAD’ so you know they’re over the target and Lefties can’t DEAL

Gas exceeds $5 a gallon across the country and gosh, Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm doesn’t have much sympathy for struggling Americans (watch)

THIS –> Becket Adams NAILS IT in thread calling out those shrieking about right-wing radicalism while deliberately ignoring DANGEROUS left-wing radicalism

Recommended Twitchy Video