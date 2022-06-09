Libs of TikTok has been locked AGAIN for sharing videos, fliers, images, etc. about various drag shows/events being put on across the country. Apparently, it’s ok to expose children to these events, just not to write about them. Well, tweet about them.

'Libs of TikTok' locked out by Twitter over posts about kids at drag shows https://t.co/I5bsYoRdOo pic.twitter.com/dqlCig1iz8 — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2022

From the New York Post:

Seth Dillon, the CEO of the right-leaning satirical news site Babylon Bee who recently announced that he had provided financial backing to “Libs of TikTok” creator Chaya Raichik, tweeted on Wednesday that Twitter locked her out. “BREAKING: Twitter just locked out @libsoftiktok for posting a thread about several recent drag shows for kids,” Dillon tweeted. “The thread allegedly violates Twitter’s rules against ‘abuse and harassment’.” “You know what’s actually abusive? Drag shows for kids.”

What he said.

Twitter has denied Libs of TikTok's appeal. pic.twitter.com/b5SO58HLn5 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 9, 2022

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Clearly she's doing something right. — FlowerzWild (@FlowerzWild1) June 9, 2022

People (twitter mods) don't want to hear the truth. — Rebecca Dundon (@Rebeccadundon1) June 9, 2022

Truth hurts.

Hurry up Elon! — Joe’s America Has No Baby Formula (@SomewhatHopeful) June 9, 2022

No kidding.

We are talking about Twitter, right? You were expecting unbiased? — fredindeed (@Darlingto16Fred) June 9, 2022

Sadly, that’s a great point.

What else would we expect?

***

Related:

