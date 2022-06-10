Hoo boy, we’re starting to think writing about Eric Swalwell not being the brightest crayon in the box finally got to him …

It’s always fun to see Swalwell trying super hard to look important, informed, and even patriotic on Twitter because it always leads to some sort of embarrassing fail.

For example, this was begging for a Twitchy-ing:

“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the purple is not over” — in other words, the plotters of the coup against America are at large and want to be in charge. #January6thHearings — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 10, 2022

The conspiracy to thwart the purple.

NOT THE PURPLE! WHY WOULD THEY THWART THE PURPLE?!

Purple is like one of the coolest colors ever, man.

Don’t be dissing our purple.

Sipping the scotch bottle again champ? — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) June 10, 2022

Really? You channeling your inner Barney? pic.twitter.com/ogy1VSpWRY — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 10, 2022

You really are as dumb as you look — Laura Marklin (@LauraMarklin) June 10, 2022

Perhaps dumber.

“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the purple"? pic.twitter.com/OewuGp3P65 — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) June 10, 2022

The purple? You're a moron. — Tek Roo 2024 💉 Shingles 1 of 2 (@Tek_Roo) June 10, 2022

This is an insult to morons everywhere.

The only person we Twitchy more than Eric is AOC … and that’s CLOSE.

***

Related:

It’s all a PLOT! Media Matters dolt TORCHED for claiming Tucker Carlson showed no commercials to keep people from watching Jan 6 Committee Hearings

AOC tries SO HARD to put Dana Loesch in her place for mocking her ‘oh woe is me’ tweets about the January 6th Committee Hearings and ROFL

Pro-abort domestic terrorist group (sorry, not sorry) Ruth Sent Us now targeting Amy Coney Barrett and her seven CHILDREN

Recommended Twitchy Video