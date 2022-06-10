In case you missed it (and honestly, it sounds like many, many, many Americans did) last night’s circus aka the January 6th Committee Hearings was a real dud. Oh sure, they had their fancy ABC producer who came in to make the entire thing look professional but in the end, we didn’t see much of anything we didn’t already know.

Considering most Americans have moved on and care more about the outrageous gas prices and food shortages to come, the only people who watched already buy into the propaganda. Nobody’s mind was changed last night, nobody who plans to vote for Republicans in November was like, ‘YO, I should vote Democrat’.

It changed nothing.

And no amount of caterwauling from our pals on the Left changes that.

Take for example Media Matters’ senior fellow, Matthew Gertz. He’s so far gone he claimed Fox News didn’t show any commercial spots during Tucker Carlson’s show because they didn’t want people flipping over to the committee hearing ‘show’ and SEEING THE TRUTH.

We can’t make this up:

Fox News isn't just letting Tucker Carlson do his regular show, they're airing it without commercials. They want to push his propaganda so much that they are leaving money on the table to do it. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 10, 2022

IT’S ALL A PLOT.

Carlson went the whole hour without a break, Fox is desperate to keep its viewers from switching to another channel and seeing the hearing in real time. https://t.co/XuQZfelPol — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 10, 2022

We snort-laughed.

A lot.

Yes, the only reason people didn’t watch the silly hearing was that Fox News wouldn’t let them.

Did it make you cry? https://t.co/xgmZS798vO — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 10, 2022

They are SO paranoid about Tucker. It’s bizarre.

LMAO. You’re so pathetic. This garbage has no traction. No one gives a damn but the extremists on the Left. Not one core will be changed. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) June 10, 2022

Go cry it out. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) June 10, 2022

This is the first time I’ve ever seen someone so butthurt about no commercials. https://t.co/xHGviQAdlg — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) June 10, 2022

We’re so sorry this is happening to you. — The 2022 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) June 10, 2022

You guys, you should see the crazy AGREEING with him … here’s just a taste:

@SecDef You need to get Fox News off military properties. It’s anti-American. At the very least, advise against defaulting to it. And say why. https://t.co/PCgMGqcIsd — Voting Rights is Job #1 (@KeepingSunny) June 10, 2022

And that mask and those bear ears show that she means business!

It’s called desperation. Fox is literally giving up ad $ to let their insane, far right, racist, bottom-feeder host to have uninterrupted air time. These people are sick; don’t know how any of them sleep at night. https://t.co/k7rmlc3rnf — BeansIsTheQueen 🥂 (@Demo_Alliance20) June 10, 2022

Who are these people? You know what, we don’t really want to know.

But woof.

