We gotta say, we don’t hate this idea from Andrew Yang as we are not really ‘journalists’. Although, it might hurt us not to have ridiculous journalists like Brian Stelter and Taylor Lorenz to make fun of every day on Twitchy.

Andrew seems to think journalists should be banned from Twitter, especially after all of the drama we all witnessed firsthand from the Washington Post over the past week or so.

I genuinely think that banning journalists from Twitter would benefit both journalists and the public. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2022

He made quite the case:

The recent WaPo episodes are an example – I feel like there was probably something else happening in the world that could have used some coverage. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2022

Ya’ think? Journalists should never become the story and yet more and more we find ourselves writing about them.

Again, not exactly a complaint from us Twitchy editors.

Twitter makes journalists self-referential – they talk about what is happening with other journalists. That’s not a good thing. It’s a wide world out there. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2022

But if Brian Stelter isn’t giving people updates about what Fox News is doing wrong NOW however will we know otherwise?

*snort*

I bet most journalists have a love-hate relationship with Twitter and would be happy to be off it if they didn’t feel like it was part of their job. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2022

Fair.

Twitter also distorts your point-of-view based on the affirmation that you get from a narrow subset of self-selected people which tends to make you more tribalized and ideological . . . which is not what you want in the media. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2022

Also fair.

Or . . . you could entice people with blue checks and dopamine and thirty-minute long social media cycles and ask them to convey the world dispassionately to the public while also making their livelihoods partially dependent on their social media status. Sure that’s a good plan. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2022

Some of my favorite journalists have adopted a very disciplined approach to Twitter where they interact with it very selectively. They also seem more thoughtful and even – from what I can tell – happier. I think there’s a relationship there. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 10, 2022

Also bonus: your chances of being canceled/suspended/fired probably drop by approximately 90%. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 10, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Any journalist upset about this – you are proving my point because this tweet doesn’t qualify as news. 😀 — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 10, 2022

And cue the shrieking because you know, journalists are a protected class and how dare Yang even THINK about taking their Twitter away.

It was so much better when you were stealing ideas from Marx instead of Stalin. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 9, 2022

*sigh*

They both suck, Elie, but we digress.

Depends. Can we pretend you're a journalist? — Will Turbyne (@TurbyneWill) June 9, 2022

Oof.

you think this one through before hitting send? — value investor daffy (@thoughtfuldaffy) June 9, 2022

? Time for a nap Andrew — Kate🌻 (@producechick) June 9, 2022

I'm beginning to think banning @andrewyang from Twitter would benefit the public. — Beth B (@4yearsofprotest) June 9, 2022

Here's a better idea.

How about we not include the words "banning" and "journalists" in the same tweet?

Ever. — Matt Franck (@mattfranck) June 9, 2022

Says the former journalist.

I genuinely think that banning Andrew Yang from Twitter would benefit both Yang and the public. — The MaineDeLorean (@the_lorean) June 9, 2022

I follow @AndrewYang just to remind me why I don’t support @AndrewYang — Alan Neal ☮️🇺🇦🐾 (@AlanNeal) June 9, 2022

I'll assume you got hacked. 🤔😅 — Carl Stawicki (@Carl_Stawicki) June 9, 2022

what on earth are you talking about — Milo (@MrRoflWaffles) June 9, 2022

They’re such emotional little things.

Delete this, then delete your account. pic.twitter.com/0kQbGcHSQO — Ryan – EVP AntiFa of Upper Ohio Valley (@TorchysBar) June 9, 2022

We going to bet none of them are smart enough to realize they’re proving his point … over and over and over again.

