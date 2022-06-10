We have watched this clip of Rachel Maddow several times now, waiting for there to be a punchline or something we’re missing, maybe a follow-up about how Trump is still evil and kicks puppies, starves orphans, etcetera, but no. Granted, this is just a clip, and who knows what she rattled off after dropping this little truth bomb but she said what she said.

Take a look:

Even MSNBC admits President Trump and the rally had nothing to do with the Capitol breach! pic.twitter.com/sMGyHW3KcP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2022

Rachel … is that really you?!

Wow this coming from Rachel is interesting. She’s right though… https://t.co/JWOJ0xH9rK — Kathy (@cal_gal53) June 10, 2022

Told you guys, we have watched this over and over and over again.

Whoa.

Someone really should go check on Hell and see if it’s frozen over.

WOW!! Somebody slipped Rachel Maddow a truth serum. https://t.co/9SGV0jYpbm — mike cramer (@mikecra28784811) June 10, 2022

Something from #MSNBC that actually makes sense? Whaaaaat? https://t.co/MRJ5Vh9gID — Love my dogs! MAGA to the bone! Made in the U.S.A. (@Patrick35829900) June 10, 2022

Duuuuuude.

Make it make sense.

When Rachel Maddow makes more sense than Liz Cheney?

Not good, Liz.

***

