We have watched this clip of Rachel Maddow several times now, waiting for there to be a punchline or something we’re missing, maybe a follow-up about how Trump is still evil and kicks puppies, starves orphans, etcetera, but no. Granted, this is just a clip, and who knows what she rattled off after dropping this little truth bomb but she said what she said.
Take a look:
Even MSNBC admits President Trump and the rally had nothing to do with the Capitol breach! pic.twitter.com/sMGyHW3KcP
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2022
Rachel … is that really you?!
Wow this coming from Rachel is interesting. She’s right though… https://t.co/JWOJ0xH9rK
— Kathy (@cal_gal53) June 10, 2022
Told you guys, we have watched this over and over and over again.
Whoa.
Someone really should go check on Hell and see if it’s frozen over.
Ohhh not a good look when #leftist #progressive @MSNBC isn’t following your #narrative about #Jan6thHearings
Admit truth – it’s a shame SHOW, distraction.
Now back to things that matter: inflation, gas prices, recession, war! https://t.co/fb3JzCzm7F
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸RedPill🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AvanteSearch) June 10, 2022
WOW!! Somebody slipped Rachel Maddow a truth serum. https://t.co/9SGV0jYpbm
— mike cramer (@mikecra28784811) June 10, 2022
Something from #MSNBC that actually makes sense? Whaaaaat? https://t.co/MRJ5Vh9gID
— Love my dogs! MAGA to the bone! Made in the U.S.A. (@Patrick35829900) June 10, 2022
Duuuuuude.
Make it make sense.
@RepLizCheney @SpeakerPelosi @RepKinzinger even @MSNBC @maddow gets it. #ShamShow https://t.co/MMj0s8T2Au
— Gary Randol (@GaryLRandol) June 10, 2022
When Rachel Maddow makes more sense than Liz Cheney?
Not good, Liz.
***
