We’re starting to wonder if football teams know who their target audience really is, especially when we see something like this from the Washington Commanders Ron Rivera. Apparently, Coach Del Rio has his own opinion on January 6th, he voiced it and since it’s not of the Leftist persuasion it’s WRONG … and something worth fining him $100k over.

No, we’re not kidding.

Look at this ridiculous statement from the Commanders (if you can get past their even more ridiculous rainbow logo):

Punished and fined for wrong-think.

On a freakin’ football team.

Welcome to 2022.

This didn’t go over so hot …

L — DannyBoy (@Gambling_Dan_21) June 10, 2022

Seriously, every L maybe ever.

What Jack Del Rio said was objectively true. Fining him for telling the truth is almost as asinine as changing your team’s name from the Redskins to the Commanders. — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) June 10, 2022

Now they should change their name to the Cowards.

Knee-Benders?

Big-A*s-Babies-Who-Can’t-Deal-With-Varying-Opinions?

Sorta clunky.

You folks are an embarrassment to the United States. — Col. Rob Maness ret. 1776 (@RobManess) June 10, 2022

Seriously.

for having an opinion that’s kinda wild — DC (@djcWFT) June 10, 2022

Embarrassing, ignorant AND fascistic @Commanders — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 10, 2022

You think the 2020 riots were about “demanding justice for George Floyd?” What a dumpster fire organization. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2022

Accurate.

LOL "You better not step out of line with how you're told to think or you'll be fined." — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 10, 2022

If you don’t think the way they want you to then you’ll get fined.

Seems like a great place to work.

pic.twitter.com/xtLG3VnwSP — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 10, 2022

LOOK AT THAT! IT WAS THE DAY OUR DEMOCRACY ALMOST DIED! REEEEEE!

Fining him for voicing his opinion? — Dylan (@Pats_express) June 10, 2022

Yuuuuup.

Read the room. — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 10, 2022

I can't even begin to describe how ridiculous this is. So disappointed in the Commanders and the entire @NFL in general. — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) June 10, 2022

Wow, not agreeing exactly with the personal political opinions of sports journos sure does cost a lot of money. — Regs (@r3gulations) June 10, 2022

“How dare he have an opinion different than the hive” — Me Chomper (@chmpr) June 10, 2022

Orwellian — Ry (@raslvs) June 10, 2022

Very.

So, it's ok to do it, even if you do it worse, as long as you're on the politically woke side? Great message from the Washington Commanders. — Steven the Heathen (@JerseyFinFan) June 10, 2022

Super awesome and totally won’t get them dragged and humiliated as they head into their upcoming season.

Nope, not at all.

What a freakin’ disaster.

***

Related:

‘Now THEY know how it feels to be afraid’: Thread on the ‘ugly truth’ about what regular Americans REALLY think about January 6 is straight-FIRE

Grab ALL of the popcorn: Andrew Yang REALLY and truly pisses Lefties off pushing to ban journalists from Twitter after WaPo drama

‘Get a reality check or STFU forever’: Carol Roth just absolutely DECIMATES Biden, his admin, and Democrats in MERCILESS (kick-a*s) thread

Recommended Twitchy Video