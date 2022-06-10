We’re starting to wonder if football teams know who their target audience really is, especially when we see something like this from the Washington Commanders Ron Rivera. Apparently, Coach Del Rio has his own opinion on January 6th, he voiced it and since it’s not of the Leftist persuasion it’s WRONG … and something worth fining him $100k over.

No, we’re not kidding.

Look at this ridiculous statement from the Commanders (if you can get past their even more ridiculous rainbow logo):

Punished and fined for wrong-think.

On a freakin’ football team.

Welcome to 2022.

This didn’t go over so hot …

Seriously, every L maybe ever.

Now they should change their name to the Cowards.

Knee-Benders?

Big-A*s-Babies-Who-Can’t-Deal-With-Varying-Opinions?

Sorta clunky.

Trending

Seriously.

Accurate.

If you don’t think the way they want you to then you’ll get fined.

Seems like a great place to work.

LOOK AT THAT! IT WAS THE DAY OUR DEMOCRACY ALMOST DIED! REEEEEE!

Yuuuuup.

Very.

Super awesome and totally won’t get them dragged and humiliated as they head into their upcoming season.

Nope, not at all.

What a freakin’ disaster.

***

