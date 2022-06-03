We suppose we should just be glad Biden didn’t tell a story about Cornpop and how he once told him he had a ‘super bad feeling’ about the economy but then he showed him a one-two punch and he changed his tune.

Plus it doesn’t look like he shook hands with any invisible people so that’s a good sign, right?

HA HA HA HA HA

This is just so Joe.

Watch:

#BREAKING: President Biden responds to Elon Musk's "super bad feeling about" the US economy and wants to cut 10% of workforce: "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon." pic.twitter.com/QEYnPI6hlf — Forbes (@Forbes) June 3, 2022

Elon may be onto something, Joe. Just sayin’.

Lots of luck on his trip to the moon.

Huh?

Also, we so love the look on the face of his interpreter. HA HA HA HA HA

Elon responded:

Others had feedback:

Seriously pull out a card to read from 😂 — Amaury Axelrod (@Amaury5000) June 3, 2022

Of course, he did.

If this is a battle of wits, one party isn't bringing any to the table. — Robert W. Artigo (@RobertWArtigo) June 3, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

