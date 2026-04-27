Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived yet again. It was a week of shady practices by Squad members, violent rhetoric from leftists, and a left-wing assassination attempt on President Trump.

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In other words, it was a pretty average week.

Regardless of the craziness around us, we still have to deal with the craziness of Monday, and around here, we do that by collecting some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we can find throughout the week. Let's get to it!

So I pass up my stop and blindly pull in a drive to turn around and…



…of course the traffic pics up and I’m stuck trying to pull out of the AdultMart parking lot at 1:30 in the afternoon 😑 pic.twitter.com/OwwGarYVqt — Tandy (@dantypo) April 20, 2026

The observant reader will note that this happened on a Monday.

Speaking of embarrassing …

Most embarrassing moment of my entire life pic.twitter.com/grHUbHhJAq — John Crist (@johnbcrist) April 22, 2026

Ouch. That's pretty bad. 😂

LOL.

Happy Tuesday to all the potato toddlers. pic.twitter.com/l3JriPWRqv — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 21, 2026

Dark potato humor … nice.

We might as well release all the dark humor at once …

You folks are messed up! 😂

STOP! LOL.

Gm to everyone with an intact sense of humor-- pic.twitter.com/D0kYxOk4MN — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) April 21, 2026

We're howling! The pastor was not pleased, and the baptee could barely hold it together. (Yes, we just made up the word 'baptee'.)

Translated from Japanese: 'Sorry, but the construction site you're in charge of is Slytherin.' 😂

HAHA!

A PASS is a PASS 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/EQTMGzZlsC — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) April 21, 2026

Always take the W!

That was a close one! pic.twitter.com/26W3iheaMk — Tim Hawkins (@timhawkinscomic) April 20, 2026

We love Tim Hawkins!

LOLOLOL! True story.

Bwahaha!

Sorry, cyclists. We're really not trying to be mean. It's just that we don't like you.

(Yes, we're just joking … unless you hold up traffic.)

Sometimes you meet someone and you know from the first moment that you want to spend your whole life without them. — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) April 20, 2026

Accurate. 😂

So good!

HAHA!

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C'mon. You know that's funny! 😂

Anjelah Johnson is a funny lady. We've shared her hilarious nail salon bit before.

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Okay, you had to know there would be some assassination attempt memes.

So good pic.twitter.com/MjUJV4K7Uh — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) April 26, 2026

Unfortunately, President Trump is way too familiar with this sort of thing now.

When you show her your meme collection https://t.co/q0KcdxDwfA pic.twitter.com/AL1FiEjsXW — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) April 26, 2026

The meme makers are going to love this one. 😂

The memes of the apprehended shooter had us cracking up …

He won't become a Democrat hero because he failed.

The spider on my ceiling that wants to kill me pic.twitter.com/iOlDTqCRhk — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) April 26, 2026

LOLOLOL!

BOOM!

I know someone who writes a certain article that only appears on Mondays...



This should be in it

😆 pic.twitter.com/9YRv9ods1d — Beau (@Capacitor1776) April 26, 2026

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Okay, this feels slightly like we're breaking some kind of unspoken rule, but we value our readers' feedback. 😂

Trump after 3 assassination attempts pic.twitter.com/Ctttv4JLHO — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) April 26, 2026

We couldn't pass up the opportunity to share that classic Reagan clip.

That explains a lot. LOL.

Today’s the 40th anniversary of Chernobyl. I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve been there. It’s 14. — Carlos (@txiokatu) April 26, 2026

Bwahaha! Well played, sir.

They’re just sitting and judging people that walk by.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/NpYEKz2iCp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 26, 2026

We would totally join them. 😂

hmmm gas station cheese fluid pic.twitter.com/ywJyRqYlvU — i like food (@messedupfoods) April 27, 2026

We can remember the days when a cup of hot cheese fluid was only 50 cents.

pic.twitter.com/HvnXRFozl2 — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) April 26, 2026

LOL!

Asking the new Sunday School teacher to read the “footprints in the sand" verse. pic.twitter.com/WmtqFjtUB3 — Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) April 26, 2026

'I'm sure it's here somewhere … ' 😂

We're sure none of you ever did anything like this to your siblings.

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my culture is not your costume https://t.co/tjhmh9Jtmu — giraffe (@neckincrisis) April 26, 2026

HA!

In honor of her 93rd birthday, check out these classic clips of Carol Burnett.

Happy 93rd birthday Carol Burnett!!



One of the all time great clips from 1977.



A lady asks Carol if the somebody in the audience is Maude (Bea Arthur).



But what happens next is an all time classic. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KLyVNgI92i — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 26, 2026

Carol Burnett 🎩🪄 Went with the Wind sketch



Happy 93rd Birthday, born on April 26th, 1933 🎂🎂🎂



That legendary curtain dress gag (I saw it in the window) is still one of the funniest moments in The Carol Burnett Show history. #CarolBurnett 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0bQtcEiDUz — Music Jim 🎩🪄 (@MusicJim2) April 26, 2026

Happy Birthday, Carol, and thanks for the laughs!

That's gonna do it for us this week. Now, go defeat whatever nonsense Monday has planned for you, and we'll meet you right here next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …

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