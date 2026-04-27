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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 27, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

Monday has arrived yet again. It was a week of shady practices by Squad members, violent rhetoric from leftists, and a left-wing assassination attempt on President Trump.

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In other words, it was a pretty average week.

Regardless of the craziness around us, we still have to deal with the craziness of Monday, and around here, we do that by collecting some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we can find throughout the week. Let's get to it!

The observant reader will note that this happened on a Monday.

Speaking of embarrassing …

Ouch. That's pretty bad. 😂

LOL.

Dark potato humor … nice.

We might as well release all the dark humor at once …

You folks are messed up! 😂

STOP! LOL.

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We're howling! The pastor was not pleased, and the baptee could barely hold it together. (Yes, we just made up the word 'baptee'.)

Translated from Japanese: 'Sorry, but the construction site you're in charge of is Slytherin.' 😂

HAHA!

Always take the W!

We love Tim Hawkins!

LOLOLOL! True story.

Bwahaha!

Sorry, cyclists. We're really not trying to be mean. It's just that we don't like you.

(Yes, we're just joking … unless you hold up traffic.)

Accurate. 😂

So good!

HAHA!

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C'mon. You know that's funny! 😂

Anjelah Johnson is a funny lady. We've shared her hilarious nail salon bit before.

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Okay, you had to know there would be some assassination attempt memes.

Unfortunately, President Trump is way too familiar with this sort of thing now.

The meme makers are going to love this one. 😂

The memes of the apprehended shooter had us cracking up …

He won't become a Democrat hero because he failed.

LOLOLOL!

BOOM!

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Okay, this feels slightly like we're breaking some kind of unspoken rule, but we value our readers' feedback. 😂

We couldn't pass up the opportunity to share that classic Reagan clip.

That explains a lot. LOL.

Bwahaha! Well played, sir.

We would totally join them. 😂

We can remember the days when a cup of hot cheese fluid was only 50 cents.

LOL!

'I'm sure it's here somewhere … ' 😂

We're sure none of you ever did anything like this to your siblings.

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HA!

In honor of her 93rd birthday, check out these classic clips of Carol Burnett.

Happy Birthday, Carol, and thanks for the laughs!

That's gonna do it for us this week. Now, go defeat whatever nonsense Monday has planned for you, and we'll meet you right here next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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