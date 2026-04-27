Democrats Downplay Trump's Assassination Attempts by Inventing Obama Plots with Rednecks and Entrapment

Nothing can ever happen to a Republican without Democrats and their defenders piping up about all the bad things that happened to them. They are always trying to one up violence against Republicans. They've resorted to making up plots against Obama that barely existed.

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I see people mention the Obama assassination plots and I do remember that one dude who fired shots at the White House at random but I went to the wiki article on the other stuff and a lot of it was either rednecks talking shit at the Waffle House or this kind of stuff: pic.twitter.com/I9IluLeBps — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 27, 2026

Jarvis found one on wiki that seem particularly dubious.

This is actually better than the militia assassination subplot in Executive Orders. https://t.co/3qQIj7qzJf — Ryan M. Patrick (@ryanpatrickauth) April 27, 2026

Why are the FBI always co-conspirators. I get the impression that most these people are just some guy that's like, "I just want to own a home and have a family and a quiet life." and the FBI is like, "What about taking revenge against those who've wronged you?" https://t.co/LRWU70kH2B — EzMack Gaming (@TheEzMackGaming) April 27, 2026

Remember when we were told there was an attempt to kidnap Governor Whitmer and then really it was just a couple of FBI agents cosplaying with some good ol boys who had no idea what was going on?

This is the problem. The two sides are not equal on this.



The severity is far worse on the Left. https://t.co/A5cg2mJ4tI — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 27, 2026

It's not even close.

This sounds like entrapment to me https://t.co/yQIvjXY2IB — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) April 27, 2026

I do think it's incredible two guys got caught trying to use the weapon from both Adam West's Batman and Batman Begins to try and evaporate the President https://t.co/rJR4q0JfYi pic.twitter.com/EzKyyv12EF — Law Talking Guy, Esq. (@M1guelS4nchez) April 27, 2026

After reviewing the list l’ll give Obama credit for about 1.6 - 1.7 assassination attempts. Sabremetrics still have Trump in a comfortable lead with 4.2.



Biden was about 0.3. Embarrassing. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 27, 2026

In other words, Trump has faced death far more than several Democrat Presidents combined.

Tucker Carlson's show tomorrow:



"Oh but when the joooooos do it that's fine SMH" pic.twitter.com/0xftRZifRz — Mark (@rhapsodyboard1) April 27, 2026

That is Tucker's answer to everything.

God forbid a man aspire to supervillany. — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) April 27, 2026

If you use the same standards that gets Obama to 11.



Trump has had at least 40 assignation attempts



And I only say that because I got lazy and stopped counting after 40



Insanely dumb rubric — DrinkEveryDrink (@DrinkEveryDrink) April 27, 2026

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There is someone threatening Trump's life on Bluesky or Twitter practically every day by that metric.

At least one of the rednecks had teleported to the Waffle House. — Jason (@jasonhsv) April 27, 2026

I was assured by people who said my opposition to Obama as simply not accepting a black man in the White House that someone would try to kill Obama



But there was never a credible threat, like the THREE that Trump has survived. — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) April 27, 2026

The Democrats are always projecting.

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