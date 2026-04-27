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Democrats Downplay Trump's Assassination Attempts by Inventing Obama Plots with Rednecks and Entrapment

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Nothing can ever happen to a Republican without Democrats and their defenders piping up about all the bad things that happened to them. They are always trying to one up violence against Republicans. They've resorted to making up plots against Obama that barely existed. 

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Jarvis found one on wiki that seem particularly dubious.

Remember when we were told there was an attempt to kidnap Governor Whitmer and then really it was just a couple of FBI agents cosplaying with some good ol boys who had no idea what was going on?

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It's not even close.

In other words, Trump has faced death far more than several Democrat Presidents combined. 

That is Tucker's answer to everything. 

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There is someone threatening Trump's life on Bluesky or Twitter practically every day by that metric.

The Democrats are always projecting. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FBI TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TUCKER CARLSON

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