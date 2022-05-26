This correction from TIME may well be the meanest (funniest) thing we’ve ever seen a Leftist outlet say about Beto O’Rourke. And the fact they didn’t call him Beta on purpose and then had to correct it so OPENLY on Twitter only makes it that much more glorious.

Look at this masterpiece.

Technically, his name is REALLY Robert Francis …

And even Beta works better than Beto. If anyone is a beta it’s Beto.

Just sayin’.

This was a HOOT:

Accurate.

Right? And it’s rumored his dad told him to use Beto if he wanted to run for office in Texas because it sounds more ethnic.

If the shoe fits.

That would work.

Don’t worry, TIME, Beto is definitely a beta, so it worked. *snort*

***

