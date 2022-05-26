This correction from TIME may well be the meanest (funniest) thing we’ve ever seen a Leftist outlet say about Beto O’Rourke. And the fact they didn’t call him Beta on purpose and then had to correct it so OPENLY on Twitter only makes it that much more glorious.

Look at this masterpiece.

Correction: Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Abbott about gun control during Uvalde press conference https://t.co/rtRG3W6gh4 The original version of this tweet misspelled Beto O’Rourke’s name. It is Beto, not Beta pic.twitter.com/klZ2W9nV8w — TIME (@TIME) May 25, 2022

Technically, his name is REALLY Robert Francis …

And even Beta works better than Beto. If anyone is a beta it’s Beto.

Just sayin’.

This was a HOOT:

No correction needed. Beta was accurate. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 26, 2022

You had it right the first time — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2022

Accurate.

It’s not even his name at all, but that is hilarious. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) May 26, 2022

You got the name right the first time. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 26, 2022

Correction of your correction: His name is Robert. — Bones (@ChimperScott) May 26, 2022

Right? And it’s rumored his dad told him to use Beto if he wanted to run for office in Texas because it sounds more ethnic.

Robert Francis is a dirtbag, trust fund baby, fake Latino. — (((Josh))) 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🦅🗽 (@adudejoshua) May 26, 2022

If the shoe fits.

It’s actually Frances and nobody wants to see again how “Beto” made the murder of 19 children all about him — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 26, 2022

You misspelled “Schmuck” — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) May 26, 2022

That would work.

Don’t worry, TIME, Beto is definitely a beta, so it worked. *snort*

***

