You just KNOW this Nick Hanauer fella is a blast at birthday parties, right? Probably thinks it’s edgy to pray for the deaths, torture, and eternal damnation of innocent people … that or he’s just an a*shole.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of AND.

Look at this:

Oh, did we mention Nick is a huge Democrat donor? HUGE. If you look at him on OpenSecrets he’s donated maybe even millions to that party, various candidates, and of course, plenty of organizations. So this tweet totally lines up, yup.

Trolling?

Probably.

Desperate for attention?

Absolutely.

And he got it.

They don’t just hate us.

They want us dead.

Nick said so.

This is an insult to horrible people everywhere.

Ain’t that the truth?

Right? Twitter refuses to verify Twitchy editors (only one of us has that pretty blue check) but this guy is AOK.

And they won’t do a damn thing to him for wishing cancer, torture, death, and damnation on a large group of people.

***

