You just KNOW this Nick Hanauer fella is a blast at birthday parties, right? Probably thinks it’s edgy to pray for the deaths, torture, and eternal damnation of innocent people … that or he’s just an a*shole.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of AND.

Look at this:

Let me pray too. Dear God, please reach down in all your mightiness and give all of these Republican politicians terminal cancer. Let them die excruciatingly painful deaths and then chuck them into hell for all eternity. Amen. https://t.co/nWQSo3Y0IJ — Nick Hanauer (@NickHanauer) May 24, 2022

Oh, did we mention Nick is a huge Democrat donor? HUGE. If you look at him on OpenSecrets he’s donated maybe even millions to that party, various candidates, and of course, plenty of organizations. So this tweet totally lines up, yup.

Trolling?

Probably.

Desperate for attention?

Absolutely.

And he got it.

Remember that these are the people who want you disarmed. Buy guns and ammo to lawfully defend your rights. https://t.co/Q06HTtPRu4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 25, 2022

They don’t just hate us.

They want us dead.

Nick said so.

They hate you and want you tortured and killed. And then they want you tormented eternally. Don’t buy their rhetoric about love. It’s a sham, just cover for their very real hatred. https://t.co/qFpGwq7D2h — x – Arthur Dent 🦬 (@trashdnscattrd) May 25, 2022

You’re a horrible person https://t.co/OZyU4mBrQk — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) May 25, 2022

This is an insult to horrible people everywhere.

You are no different than the shooter. https://t.co/LrAzbulmRu — 🇺🇸 💫𝒜𝓂𝑒𝓇𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓃 𝑀𝒶𝓂𝒶💫🇺🇸 (@IAmericanMama) May 25, 2022

The party of unity and tolerance on display here https://t.co/QPsJ402bCE — Yeoman Dead Inside (@ScrapIronLiver) May 25, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

This is your blue check mark @Twitter https://t.co/49p5wMMBrC — 🇺🇸DJ🇺🇸 🐾Mom to #Dalton my rescue baby🐾 (@Dalton3252016) May 25, 2022

Right? Twitter refuses to verify Twitchy editors (only one of us has that pretty blue check) but this guy is AOK.

And they won’t do a damn thing to him for wishing cancer, torture, death, and damnation on a large group of people.

***

Related:

Just SICK: Eric Swalwell DRAGGED for using his 4-year-old kid AGAIN claiming he’s scared Uvalde gunman will come to their home

Silly poors, you’re fine! Paul Krugman does his SMUG best lecturing Americans about how they’re not REALLY struggling under Biden

He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Doug Collins takes Eric Swalwell to the SHED (twice!) in brutally hilarious back and forth over Russia

Recommended Twitchy Video