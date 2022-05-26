So he’s saying cops care more about white kids … what a racist a-hole.
We remind you all of our usual policy of not covering complete randos on Twitter because without a blue check they could be anyone, HOWEVER, if the tweet in question is that funny, brilliant, awful, stupid, or ignorant, and it simply demands a Twitchying, we’re there.
And we’re here.
Look at this:
I hate to say this, but I can’t help wondering if the cops would have stormed that classroom if the kids were white.
— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 26, 2022
Classy.
We checked Mark’s timeline and it looks like what you’d expect – even a few whiny Trump tweets.
Figures.
You do realize that the majority of their police force is Hispanic right????
— Gerard (@GerryMaine) May 26, 2022
They did and several were wounded. But you just be a dumbf*ck…
— ULTRA-Hugh Jass… (@beard_emerson) May 26, 2022
F'n douche
— Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished ULTRA Fellow (@click4mrh) May 26, 2022
Only inherently racist people would think like this. Maybe you should talk to Uvalde Tx Police Chief Rodriguez, he will assuage your ignorance.
— Guardian USAF (@GuardianUSAF) May 26, 2022
Racist POS..is that how it’s done?
— Fishtifa (@ping983) May 26, 2022
You absolute fool. That area of Texas is majority Hispanic and law enforcement there reflects that.
You really should delete this. You don't have a gd clue what you're talking about.
— Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) May 26, 2022
But WHITE PEOPLE. ARGLE BARGLE RAR!
Wow. You sir, are showing your ugly
— Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) May 26, 2022
In a big way.
Since we first engaged ‘Mark’ he has turned replies off to his tweet, which means people are quote-tweeting the snot out of him.
And deservedly so.
Progressive thinker here. https://t.co/kmBjNwOvRB
— Oregon Mtn Guy (@ORMtnGuy) May 26, 2022
Accurate.
Who is Mark Elliott and why is he so racist? What an awful take! https://t.co/gqErfCxPKz
— Jerad (@Jerad_Huep) May 26, 2022
Yeah I don't think you hate to say this, I think you love to say it https://t.co/fWmcSHEzd2
— ᴛᴀꜱᴛᴇꜰᴜʟ ᴛʏʀᴀɴᴛ (@TastefulTyrant) May 26, 2022
He certainly didn’t mind tweeting it.
The Chief’s name is Daniel Rodriguez. Very common in Anglo spheres https://t.co/gdaUb28mf7 pic.twitter.com/3loHeA7Asn
— Band Aid King Dempsey: Procyon lotor Necromancer (@DempMcgee) May 26, 2022
Over/under until Mark deletes his tweet?
***
