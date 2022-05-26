So he’s saying cops care more about white kids … what a racist a-hole.

We remind you all of our usual policy of not covering complete randos on Twitter because without a blue check they could be anyone, HOWEVER, if the tweet in question is that funny, brilliant, awful, stupid, or ignorant, and it simply demands a Twitchying, we’re there.

And we’re here.

Look at this:

I hate to say this, but I can’t help wondering if the cops would have stormed that classroom if the kids were white. — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 26, 2022

Classy.

We checked Mark’s timeline and it looks like what you’d expect – even a few whiny Trump tweets.

Figures.

You do realize that the majority of their police force is Hispanic right???? — Gerard (@GerryMaine) May 26, 2022

They did and several were wounded. But you just be a dumbf*ck… — ULTRA-Hugh Jass… (@beard_emerson) May 26, 2022

F'n douche — Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished ULTRA Fellow (@click4mrh) May 26, 2022

Only inherently racist people would think like this. Maybe you should talk to Uvalde Tx Police Chief Rodriguez, he will assuage your ignorance. — Guardian USAF (@GuardianUSAF) May 26, 2022

Racist POS..is that how it’s done? — Fishtifa (@ping983) May 26, 2022

You absolute fool. That area of Texas is majority Hispanic and law enforcement there reflects that. You really should delete this. You don't have a gd clue what you're talking about. — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) May 26, 2022

But WHITE PEOPLE. ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Wow. You sir, are showing your ugly — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) May 26, 2022

In a big way.

Since we first engaged ‘Mark’ he has turned replies off to his tweet, which means people are quote-tweeting the snot out of him.

And deservedly so.

Progressive thinker here. https://t.co/kmBjNwOvRB — Oregon Mtn Guy (@ORMtnGuy) May 26, 2022

Accurate.

Who is Mark Elliott and why is he so racist? What an awful take! https://t.co/gqErfCxPKz — Jerad (@Jerad_Huep) May 26, 2022

Yeah I don't think you hate to say this, I think you love to say it https://t.co/fWmcSHEzd2 — ᴛᴀꜱᴛᴇꜰᴜʟ ᴛʏʀᴀɴᴛ (@TastefulTyrant) May 26, 2022

He certainly didn’t mind tweeting it.

The Chief’s name is Daniel Rodriguez. Very common in Anglo spheres https://t.co/gdaUb28mf7 pic.twitter.com/3loHeA7Asn — Band Aid King Dempsey: Procyon lotor Necromancer (@DempMcgee) May 26, 2022

Over/under until Mark deletes his tweet?

***

