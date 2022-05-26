As Democrats block measures to provide more security for our schools claiming the gunman got past an armed guard, it turns out once again that they are wrong. Oh, we all sort of figured there was no way Ramos got into the building if the doors were locked and if there actually was a security guard there but you know, they needed that narrative to shut down actual common-sense legislation that very well could make a difference with school shootings.

This tweet seriously ticks this editor off.

GOP Sen. Johnson just tried for a bill that could see more guns in schools—I blocked it. The truth: There were officers at the school in Texas. The shooter got past them. We need real solutions—We will vote on gun legislation starting with the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 25, 2022

LIE.

And today he’s pushing his precious Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act which of course bans guns … and white supremacy. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the stupid bill.

Today, the Senate is voting on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act to help combat a serious cause of gun violence: Domestic terrorism and white supremacy It will give the government the tools to monitor, find, & arrest evil actors before they have a chance to inflict violence — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 26, 2022

He sucks so much.

Maybe someone should send him this update from the Texas police themselves:

In an update on the investigation, a Texas official says it's "not accurate" that a Uvalde school district police officer may have confronted the gunman as he entered Robb Elementary. "He walked in unobstructed initially…Four minutes later, law enforcement are coming in." pic.twitter.com/dpx41kelRX — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2022

He walked in unobstructed.

Not confronted by anybody.

Democrats have been pushing the armed security guard lie HARD.

Texas police update just now on school shooting: there was no armed security at the school and the school doors were unlocked. The killer walked in the school and entered an open classroom where he immediately opened fired. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 26, 2022

Sounds like the doors were wide open.

I don’t understand why doors were unlocked! Any school I have ever been in was locked. — 🇺🇸 Morgan 🐅🦅 (@MrgnW8) May 26, 2022

locked doors…metal detectors at every entrance…armed guards…and a screening process before entering…if school districts won't provide this type of security unite as parents and find a way to provide it yourselves…this isn't about politics…this is real life — rouser (@AvengeOne) May 26, 2022

Zero internal controls. Wow. — Miles Gentry (@bait1022) May 26, 2022

Try getting the government that’s calling for gun laws to stop sending money overseas and install security doors on all schools. Protect our own people. But that fits no agenda so good luck with that common sense move. — Mike Echols (@MikeEchols19) May 26, 2022

That $40 billion they sent to Ukraine would pay for a lot of security for our schools.

Just sayin’.

This has to change.

Armed security and or cops at all schools. And doors locked. Must be buzzed in. — Phil (@PhilDaThrill79) May 26, 2022

Democrats will do their best to ignore this because they KNOW it once again proves them wrong when it comes to banning firearms to stop school shootings. Secure the schools, folks. Do it now.

***

