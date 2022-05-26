This picture of the Border Patrol agent’s hat that he wore when engaging and ultimately killing the Uvalde school shooter shows you JUST how close it was …

Grazed his head.

And he still ran in and did what needed to be done, unlike many officers already on the scene.

Hero.

A good guy with a gun.

Yup.

Ahem.

And … accurate.

Amen.

Crazy seeing it like that. When you hear about a ‘grazed’ head wound you can’t really visualize what that means until you see something like this. Right at the top of his head. Insane.

And there’s the hat.

Great admiration.

Absolutely.

