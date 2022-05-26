This picture of the Border Patrol agent’s hat that he wore when engaging and ultimately killing the Uvalde school shooter shows you JUST how close it was …

Grazed his head.

And he still ran in and did what needed to be done, unlike many officers already on the scene.

NEW: This is the hat the elite, veteran BORTAC Border Patrol agent was wearing when he breached the classroom with a tactical team and engaged/killed the Uvalde school shooter, a CBP source tells me. Graze wound to head. Many BP agents in Uvalde have kids at the school. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/924WCOZjsK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

Hero.

More men like him, that’s what we need. — John H. 🇺🇸 (@johnmarkharris) May 26, 2022

A good guy with a gun.

Yup.

I’ve never been so proud of hat in my entire life…God Bless this agent. — SLWLXII (@SLWLXII) May 25, 2022

Ahem.

And … accurate.

Yes, sir…Armor of God! Ephesians 6:11 — Joan Jones WTOP (@JoanJWTOP) May 25, 2022

Amen.

Oh! WOW! That’s uncomfortably close!😱 — Stephen McCreary (@stevemccreary13) May 26, 2022

Crazy seeing it like that. When you hear about a ‘grazed’ head wound you can’t really visualize what that means until you see something like this. Right at the top of his head. Insane.

This a picture of the brave man who went in pic.twitter.com/rHYNGjcziJ — Mauroon (@Mauroon_7) May 26, 2022

And there’s the hat.

Ooutstanding job guys. As a retired special operator, I have found bortac to be at the top of my list of professionals. Great admiration — Don Allie (@1911_don) May 25, 2022

Great admiration.

Absolutely.

***

