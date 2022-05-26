As Twitchy readers know, wealthy douche and MAJOR Democrat donor Nick Hanauer prayed for Republicans to catch cancer, suffer, die, and then burn in Hell for all of eternity after the Uvalde shooting.

Yeah, he’s a real sweetheart. Welp, apparently the blue-check troll got enough pushback on his awful tweet that he eventually deleted it … and then he tried to make himself sound less douchey by claiming he was just so OUTRAGED … or something.

I deleted something I tweeted last night. It was hyperbolic and didn’t need to be said. I read about the murder of 19 children and I was outraged, as we all should be, to live in the only fucking country where this regularly happens while we act like it’s just an act of nature. — Nick Hanauer (@NickHanauer) May 25, 2022

And to be clear, any politicians who offer their worthless ‘thoughts and prayers’ are THE reasons why we continue to collectively face this horror again and again. I stand by that. But I shouldn’t have said what I said. — Nick Hanauer (@NickHanauer) May 25, 2022

Nobody is acting like it’s just an act of nature.

*eye roll*

They’re just not willing to allow people like Nick to vilify millions of innocent Americans who had nothing to do with what happened in Uvalde. This happens every time, horrible shooting, the Left accuses the Right of NOT CARING and the Right goes into DEFENSE MODE to protect their rights knowing Democrats only have one hammer so they treat everything like a nail. REPEAL THE SECOND.

And then nothing ever changes.

People like Nick would know that if they weren’t overly emotional, thin-skinned jerk-waffles who think they’re scoring points on social media by being completely disgusting and then apologizing for it.

Apology NOT accepted delete your account — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) May 26, 2022

**when people show you who they are, believe them**

There's no excuse for what you said. All of us hurt for the tragedy that occurred yesterday. Most of chose not to wish others dead as a reaction to it. You should be ashamed. — NN 1500 🇺🇸 (@SecretaryNikki) May 26, 2022

This is really disturbing. pic.twitter.com/YShxb5jPfz — Tommy Dimmel (@TommyDimmel) May 26, 2022

You are disgusting. Truly disgusting. There is no way you can lie your way through this. You are evil. — thomas J (@rightgay27) May 25, 2022

People don’t seem to buy this whole ‘oops, my bad’ attempt.

Check your facts. Because you're wrong. You also don't qualify as being a member of the human race, so there's that too. — UltraCalvinWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 26, 2022

We rank 99/194 worldwide in murder rate, not even top 50%. It's funny how many countries have a problem with murder but have tightly controlled guns.https://t.co/Va44VXGJZr — vaRepublicMan-LetsGoBrandon! (@Max_Bakers) May 26, 2022

Nick doesn’t have time for facts, he’s too busy acting like a jack-a-ninny on Twitter.

You don't get off the hook that easy, your tweet was despicable. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 26, 2022

Dude, you can’t take back that sort of hatred.

