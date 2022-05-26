March For Our Lives claims they ‘rose up’ four years ago, marched, demanded change, built a movement, voted for new leaders, and then gun deaths increased.

Right before asking people to show up (and donate) again.

The grift here is STRONG:

Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased. Now is the moment we march again. Can we count on you to be there June 11? Text MARCH to 954-954 to RSVP and learn more. pic.twitter.com/XsfbXBQWei — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 25, 2022

So they’re gonna march again … and fail again? Huh?

Did they really think this was a winning tweet? Motivating? Hey, y’all, we did all of this stuff four years ago, and actually, the things we were fighting to stop INCREASED but this time we’ve totally got it so give us your money and your time.

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who was shot and killed during the Parkland shooting, went OFF (and rightfully so).

March For Our Lives raised $Millions using my dead daughters name and changed NOTHING! These shameless grifters are looking to squeeze every ounce of blood out of another tragedy. Don’t give them a dime. https://t.co/rBS9WUmSRj — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 26, 2022

Others were less than impressed with their admitting they got nothing done last time and yet betting for more time, and money.

When you going to Chicago? Oh racist don’t care about that. Guess you will keep being a FAILURE then — EVL1 (@EvL_1) May 26, 2022

Yeah, we can’t help noticing they never really want to talk about the real issues with gun violence. Chicago never comes up.

no. you can not count on me to be there https://t.co/wMhsLhhlkO — mads (abortion lover) (@utahmads) May 26, 2022

Yes to march against your anti American communist organization https://t.co/otA7mJwBmS — Charles Branscum (@mrcharlesb) May 26, 2022

Did they just say the marching didn’t work so we should do it again?? https://t.co/mFlosWnBfU — Big Computer programmer 🖥 (@binraccooon) May 26, 2022

So the 1st March did nothing? Where is all the funds you raised? https://t.co/fE4uxpAotb — KemahkarmaAgain (@KemahTXKid) May 26, 2022

How many states passed Constitutional Carry in this time BECAUSE of these lunatics? It's almost like they are PRO-2A https://t.co/6B1Yx4xneC — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) May 26, 2022

