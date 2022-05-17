Greg Gutfeld is winning the Late Night TV ‘wars’. And what’s most interesting about his success is that he didn’t inherit an already successful show like Kimmel or Fallon, he created his own product for Fox News and he’s destroying the competition.

Probably doesn’t hurt that Americans are sick and tired of the woke BS and look to late-night television for entertainment, not sanctimonious lectures and shaming.

Looking at you, Trevor Noah.

Look at CNN and MSNBC … only one show in the top 13 each and both aren’t great.

Wow. @greggutfeld has TEN TIMES the audience of @Trevornoah. And he doesn’t even get INVITED to the White House Correspondents Dinner or the Oscars. https://t.co/R5dkvGRfCI — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 17, 2022

That. Is. NUTS.

And so awesome!

If Greg is the King of late night,

this chart shows that @ShannonBream should be anointed Queen 👑 — ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) May 17, 2022

Both Fox News, but we digress.

Lemon is 12th……..Hahahahahahaha and he still acts like he’s relevant — Mark Manning (@ManningsMaids) May 17, 2022

Look at Don Lemon's ratings! 😱😭😭 — Sangue di Lucifero (@Baba_Booey_71) May 17, 2022

Yeah … CNN is gonna CNN.

