So Deadspin senior writer Carron Phillips thinks it’s white supremacy because ‘white fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after the Buffalo shooting.’ Keep in mind, these athletes make CRAZY amounts of money playing a game, but somehow it’s ‘white supremacy’ if white people watch them play.

Is it ok for people of color to watch?

We have so many questions.

All the way back in 2020, Black athletes had their humanity prioritized. That’s over. “White fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after a racist killed Black people in #Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks.” My latest for @Deadspinhttps://t.co/7laaHHGn4e pic.twitter.com/BEPedNs5AY — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) May 16, 2022

From Deadspin (yeah, we know):

That a day after Black America was shaken to its core because we’ve now realized that a grocery store on “our side of town” has become the latest place where we can be killed just for existing, Black players from the Celtics, Bucks, Suns, and Mavericks had to play in a win-or-go-home game to advance to the conference finals, despite the feelings that all of us were experiencing. And yet, no one seemed to care or ask them about it. It was clear that basketball mattered, but not Black lives or the Black psyche so much.

Gosh, those poor SUPER WEALTHY basketball players. How did they manage?

Matt Walsh had thoughts.

Thank you, Carron. I'm sick and tired of black athletes being dehumanized by multi-million dollar contracts and legions of screaming fans. Someone has to finally speak up for these poor souls and rescue them from their suffering. https://t.co/G9CqVrkpSA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 17, 2022

NBA player: *Wipes tears with hundred dollar bills* — Michael (@michaeljames_EL) May 17, 2022

I haven't watched an NBA game since they started allowing these millionaires to protest while at work. When I did watch the NBA it was to get away from politics and enjoy the sport and competition. That is no longer an option so I don't watch. — Stan Stinson 🇺🇸 (@Stan_Stinson) May 17, 2022

But dude, since they didn’t ask the basketball players how they felt about the Buffalo shooting they’re white supremacists or something.

Kaepernick has already been rescued from the tyranny and oppression of sports but let’s not stop until all these poor souls have been rescued — SenorGonzo (@senorGonz0) May 17, 2022

A basketball team played for its fans and everyone took a moment to remember those who were killed. Americans have always come together through sports. Quit trying to poison it. End of story. @carronJphillips — Courtney P Ruffin (@courtney_ruffin) May 17, 2022

That. ^

Probably ought to abolish the NBA, just to be safe. — CN (@comp_napper) May 17, 2022

At least until we know what’s going on.

***

Related:

‘Don’t think I’ve EVER seen this before …’ Peeps notice hilariously EMBARRASSING similarity between Biden and his fancy new press secretary

CNN Hall Monitor Brian Stelter seems GIDDY sharing Schumer’s letter to Fox News telling them to STOP reporting on ‘Great Replacement Theory’

You KNOW the baby formula shortage is BAD for Biden when his handy-dandy water-carriers (aka fact-checkers) show up all at once to DEFEND him

Recommended Twitchy Video