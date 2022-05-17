So Deadspin senior writer Carron Phillips thinks it’s white supremacy because ‘white fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after the Buffalo shooting.’ Keep in mind, these athletes make CRAZY amounts of money playing a game, but somehow it’s ‘white supremacy’ if white people watch them play.

Is it ok for people of color to watch?

We have so many questions.

From Deadspin (yeah, we know):

That a day after Black America was shaken to its core because we’ve now realized that a grocery store on “our side of town” has become the latest place where we can be killed just for existing, Black players from the Celtics, Bucks, Suns, and Mavericks had to play in a win-or-go-home game to advance to the conference finals, despite the feelings that all of us were experiencing. And yet, no one seemed to care or ask them about it. It was clear that basketball mattered, but not Black lives or the Black psyche so much.

Gosh, those poor SUPER WEALTHY basketball players. How did they manage?

Matt Walsh had thoughts.

But dude, since they didn’t ask the basketball players how they felt about the Buffalo shooting they’re white supremacists or something.

That. ^

At least until we know what’s going on.
***

