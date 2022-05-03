We’d like to take a moment out of our crazy, insane, and unhinged coverage of the bats*it crazy on Twitter over the SCOTUS leak and draw your attention to this awful picture that not only sums Hillary Clinton up, but the entire Democratic Party as well.

As the leak ‘heard ’round the world’ was making its way around social media last night, the elite was busy attending the Met Gala. Our Twitter feeds were filled with shrieking about abortion rights and pictures of the very famous and wealthy dressed to the nines … while their attendants and helpers were all masked up.

Seriously, if Hillary ever tries to run for any office ever again, in addition to her involvement with the Steele Dossier, this picture with a Black man all masked up fixing her dress should be the focus of any and every GOP campaign ad.

This is … this is bad.

How is this revolting Covid theatre continuing into another year?

The elite roam mask free, while the hoi polloi remain muzzled.

Gross. pic.twitter.com/Vf221JKgHz — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 3, 2022

As we so lovingly say about other bad things we see on Twitter … WOOF.

The dress itself is awful enough, and every time we see Hillary we throw up in our mouths a little, but this picture of a Black man in a mask ‘tending’ to her is just so Democrat, ya’ know?

Honestly, he may have opted into wearing it knowing he'd be working so closely with her, no? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Reasonable. But there were a number of other staffers wearing masks, so more than likely the Met Gala was enforcing a type of caste system. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 3, 2022

Nailed it 👏👏👏 — Paula Love Clark (@ClarkPaula) May 3, 2022

Far more accurate than anyone actually knows.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC making all sorts of STUPID demands (Biden’s legal authority, what?!) to rally pro-abort troops goes SO very wrong

‘Original SIN of judicial ethics’: Jonathan Turley says SCOTUS leak a ‘malicious act’ for political gain before midterms in BRUTAL thread

Megyn Kelly goes OFF on ‘pathetic, spineless’ leaker then takes on whiny little activists praising the leak and seriously, SLAAAY QUEEN

Recommended Twitchy Video