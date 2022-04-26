We cannot believe how angry people on the Left are over Elon Musk buying Twitter. Oh, we knew they’d freak out and we figured they wouldn’t want to give up their ‘power’ on Twitter but we are seeing real and true hatred for a man they were likely championing for his green energy initiatives only a few years back.

Sort of like how they all really liked Trump until he decided he was a Republican and wanted to run for president.

The attacks we’re seeing on Musk aren’t just your regular ‘that guy is such a jerk,’ sort of attacks – they are far uglier and meaner.

Case in point:

.@elonmusk is the prime example of why unfettered capitalism is a danger to this country and the planet as a whole. He’s not a genius, he’s the product of generational wealth and a rigged system that sees billionaires as somehow more important than the average person—they aren’t. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 25, 2022

Unfettered capitalism built this country but she’s rolling.

We subsidize billionaires and their companies to the tune of billions of dollars when we should be investing in things that would improve our communities like healthcare, childcare, housing and education. No pun intended, but this isn’t rocket science. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 25, 2022

The irony of Nina thinking she’s the bright one here.

Children are going hungry, people are sleeping on the streets, working class folks are graduating with a degree in one hand and debt in the other. It’s time to stop idolizing these billionaires and start prioritizing the poor and working poor of this nation. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 25, 2022

Was she this upset with the Lefties who owned Twitter before? They were billionaires as well. Or is just the billionaire who wants all people to be heard on the platform who’s the problem?

All you’re doing is telling on yourself here. You see twitter as a base of your own power and you’re afraid of losing control over it. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 25, 2022

That’s what this entire freak-out boils down to.

They’re afraid of losing control.

Of the narrative.

Of the agenda.

Of the country.

It’s all happening.

AG Hamilton was good enough to bring our pseudo rocket-scientist back to Earth:

This is ridiculous nonsense. 1) Musk barely inherited anything.

2) He's now built several succesful and ground-breaking companies.

3) The guy is clearly very intelligent. You don't have to like him, but don't diminish his accomplishments because you don't like the outcomes. https://t.co/6OcYAy50AT — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) April 25, 2022

What we’ve noticed about every one of these arguments is people like Nina hate people like Elon based on their own lazy stereotypes and caricatures of people on the Right. It would have only taken one Google search to realize Elon didn’t inherit much, he’s built multiple companies, and he’s clearly very intelligent. But, it was easier to pretend capitalism is the real villain here and shriek about the rich white guy taking over Twitter.

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad.

***

