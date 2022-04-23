Orrin Hatch has passed away. He was 88.
The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate and the longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019).
To learn more about his incredible life, click here:https://t.co/XFOMEYbe2l pic.twitter.com/dCGa7ew11f
— Orrin G. Hatch Foundation (@OrrinHatch) April 24, 2022
He was one of the longest serving US Republican Senators.#ksltv #orrinhatch @OrrinHatch @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/TZEeEWqGy6
— Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeKSL) April 24, 2022
From The Orrin Hatch Foundation:
The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019). Senator Hatch passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family.
Upon the Senator’s passing, the Hatch Foundation issued the following statements:
“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream,” said Matt Sandgren, Executive Director of the Hatch Foundation. “Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves. From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch. He was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of those he served, whether they were the constituents he helped over four decades of casework, the hundreds of interns he sponsored in both Utah and DC, or the robust network of Hatch staffers who carry on his legacy to this day. Senator Hatch touched the hearts of countless individuals, and I know I speak for all of them when I say he will be dearly missed.”
I, too, offer my condolences to the Hatch family. Senator Orrin Hatch was a true statesman. He served our State and Nation faithfully. May he Rest In Peace. #orrinhatch #utpol https://t.co/dycH7z3TLq
— Tina Cannon (@TinaCannonUtah) April 24, 2022
The world lost a legend today.
He was a dear friend, a mentor, and working with him was one of the most incredible professional experiences I’ll ever have.
Prayers to his wonderful family. https://t.co/S6eU1Abmds
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2022
There will be lots of great memories and stories to share in coming days but the @OrrinHatch foundation put together a great press packet to honor him – https://t.co/NMOn1lSkwf
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2022
RIP, sir.
