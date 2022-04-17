Have you ever laughed so hard that you thought for just a moment you might have actually hurt yourself? Or let out a laugh-snort that was so loud you scared your two dogs from their slumber and created a corgi freak-out of epic proportions?

Well, that just happened to this editor when this came across our radar.

Almost as funny as CNN claiming an apple is an apple and WaPo pushing some ridiculous melodramatic BS about democracy dying in darkness.

Almost.

We tell all sides, but take none. We go back to the start, where there’s no bias and no agenda, to tell the real story. Reuters: The Source.https://t.co/TeweVQs6Z6 pic.twitter.com/M6G84T2pCZ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 17, 2022

We tell all sides, but take none.

Right.

They tell the real story.

WOW. That’s a humdinger. Alrighty, Reuters, whatever you say.

Just wanted to set up early for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/pJscFFtVtR — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 17, 2022

Seriously.

We laughed.

Hahahahahahaha hahahahaha hahaha

This is cute. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕠𝕔 🇺🇸 (@TheDocRFP) April 17, 2022

Thank you. I needed a good laugh this morning. pic.twitter.com/ecrUbk2Ter — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) April 17, 2022

Gosh, it seems like no one is really taking them seriously.

We’re shocked.

So you're changing your model? — Wannabe Gumshoe (@RealStarMan) April 17, 2022

Imagine if we had real and true media that actually did cover real stories with zero bias or agenda …

That would be amazing.

But then again, who would we make fun of every day? We can only mock Alyssa Milano so much.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw OWNS toolbags claiming CRT isn’t taught in schools with ACTUAL math homework from Missouri public school (screenshot)

‘Kinda gives the game away here, no’? Ibram X. Kendi goes straight-up #BlueAnon ranting about white supremacist grooming and LOL

Alyssa Milano makes things even WORSE for herself whining about trending for saying something UBER-stupid about sons and moms

Recommended Twitchy Video