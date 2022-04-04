Conservatives are certainly no stranger to being canceled by the frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, paste-eating, screeching Left, but when it happens at a supposed conservative radio station? Really?!

Amber Athey, who was a co-host on WMAL DC has been canceled over a joke she told about Kamala Harris on Twitter.

They accused her of being … wait for it … RACIST.

We can’t make this up.

Over the past two weeks, I have received a lot of questions about why I haven't been on @WMALDC. I was not sick or on vacation. @WMALDC @CumulusMedia fired me for making a "racist" joke about Kamala Harris's SOTU outfit. https://t.co/kOV9mTLqIA — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 4, 2022

The joke wasn’t even about Kamala herself, it was about her SUIT.

From Amber Athey via TownHall:

Later that afternoon, just before 4 p.m., I received a call out of the blue from Jeff Boden, the vice president of Cumulus Washington, D.C, and Kriston Fancellas, the vice president of Human Resources. They told me that the tweet I sent about Kamala was “racist” and that subsequent follow-ups defending myself and making fun of the efforts to cancel me were unacceptable. I had violated the company’s social media policy, they said, and I was terminated effective immediately. They did not have the courtesy to offer me an opportunity to defend myself, nor did they speak to anyone at the program before handing down their decision. Despite multiple appeals, during which company officials admitted that the perception of racism was more important than whether or not my tweet was actually racist, the company has refused to reverse its decision. Meanwhile, my image and bio is still being used on the WMAL website and social media channels to promote their programming. I am racist enough not to be paid, but not so racist that my likeness cannot be affiliated with the station, apparently.

Keep in mind, this is a CONSERVATIVE station.

What the Hell?

Unreal. 🤬 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 4, 2022

Tbh Amber this joke is not at all edgy enough for your rep, I’m disappointed in you. It’s the “GI Jane” of edgy jokes. 😂 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 4, 2022

*snort*

we stand with amber #teamathey — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 4, 2022

And @WMALDC still has the audacity to keep you in its Twitter banner photo. pic.twitter.com/dqWGgeNAky — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 4, 2022

Hey look, she’s still there.

Sorta.

Too racist for a paycheck, not racist enough to be scrubbed from promotional materials — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 4, 2022

This editor reached out to WMAL DC to find out WTH they were thinking … and by ‘reached out’ we mean dragged them on Twitter but you know what we mean. Doubt we’ll get much back from the station but if we do, dear reader, you’ll be among the first to know.

On that note, clearly, conservatives aren’t even safe on so-called conservative platforms, so if you are inclined, please support Twitchy and our other properties by signing up for VIP today.

***

Related:

‘Dear GOD you cannot be this STUPID’: Ana Navarro going full-out CAPSLOCK claiming CRT is not taught to children goes SO wrong

So much THIS! –> Lefty/Democrat takes fellow Democrats and their ‘trans-kids agenda’ APART in freakin’ EPIC thread

J.K. Rowling holds nothing back DROPPING trans-activist threatening her life (while Twitter sits with its thumb up its butt)

Recommended Twitchy Video