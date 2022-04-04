Democrats need to stop being ‘about’ trans-kids. Sorry, not sorry.

Hey, don’t take our word for it.

Listen to Laura Wiley Haynes, a self-proclaimed Lefty, Democrat, and atheist …

Attn: Democrats! We are not in reality about "trans kids." I am a CASA (Leftie/ Dem/atheist). I am neck deep in the population who is declaring this ID. And I know too much! THREAD ON 'trans' kids: 1. It is important to know that as recently as 15 years ago, ALL kids — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

claiming to be in wrong body were given therapeutic support and time, to address the MORE LIKELY issues that often underlie a child feeling miserable/ out of place in their body. 2. 90% of kids given this approach OUTGREW their GD with no meds. 2/3 of them were GAY in adulthood. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

90% of kids given TIME and support outgrew their GD with no meds and no life-altering surgeries.

Because they’re KIDS.

Keep going.

Rapid 'affirmation' tells youth they *need* hormones and surgery because they *ARE* trans. Given the above, 'affirming' is basically GAY conversion therapy. 3. 80% of trans IDd ALSO have **two or more** mental health disorders, on top of Gender Dysphoria. Common: ASD, PTSD — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Basically gay conversion therapy.

Wow, never thought about it like that.

And gosh, most trans kids have two or more mental health disorders. Maybe instead of jumping on the trans-wagon we should be supporting these kids and helping them with their mental health? Just spitballin’.

Depression & Anxiety….& these conditions PRECEDE idea of "being trans." Kids who have these disorders are very unhappy, impulsive & seeking relief. Some are abused and abandoned. Foster youth ID as trans at FIFTEEN TIMES the % of kids at large. This demands we — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Impulsive and seeking relief.

Yup.

Adults should not feed that.

DO NOT reify the presenting 'gender' problem but look at the whole child and their mental health needs prior to labeling them/medicalizing them. 4. "Affirmation" supposes that kids are NEVER Wrong about their 'gender identity.' That's opposite of reality! Kids make mistakes! — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Hell, ADULTS make mistakes.

Let kids be kids.

5. Affirmation = "You're actually a boy! ok!" = Step 1 in cementing this as 'reality.' Step 2 is puberty blockers, and Step 3 is cross-sex hormones. 1+2+3 = A STERILE child. One who may never orgasm! With ruined physical health! UNJUSTIFIABLE, when 90% **outgrow** this! — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

UNJUSTIFIABLE.

Bingo.

6. The suicide fears used to browbeat parents into unquestioning support are LIES. When control group has AS MANY MH DISORDERS as the 'trans ID ' group, the suicide risks are identical. EG the risk is from the depression/PTSD/Trauma history not the Trans ID. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Social justice warriors are using lies about suicide to scare parents into supporting their agenda. Gosh, we’re shocked.

The moment Trans is affirmed, these OTHER issues (which DO cause suicidal thoughts) get IGNORED. They get attributed to 'how hard it is to BE trans.' BS!! This is rank dereliction of duty of care to struggling kids. It is indefensible and negligent. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Told you guys this is a damn good thread.

7. Puberty blockers + cross sex hormones not only sterilize child. They leave boys with micro penis. They often cause girls to need hysterectomies in 20's. Bones do not get stronger, brain development is affected. Cancer and heart risks rise. They need hormones for life. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Awful.

8. Long term effects are not well-known, but in the countries in Europe who have begun to track them, they have pulled back from medicalizing children due to significant issues, such as osteopenia in 11 year olds! This is EXPERIMENTAL and UNPROVED Tx! NOT BENIGN! — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

9. Significant numbers of young detransitioners now = an important cautionary tale. These youth were convinced they "were" trans, begged for treatments, and it turned out to be unhelpful to their dysphoria, plus causing iatrogenic harm. Physical effects are PERMANENT. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

A permanent solution for what is likely a temporary problem.

10. Nobody is "attacking trans kids" or "barring them from sports." Trans kids can play with their own sex, as Iszac Henig, a transman who swam for Yale women's team did. Let's make room for diverse gender identities, while respecting the reality of sex. Humane and FAIR. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Respecting the reality of sex.

So well said.

11. When a child is socially transitioned at school without parents' knowledge, the message ALL KIDS will get is: "teachers know better/care more than parents." Kids who see child who is "Joe" at home and "Josie" at school pick this message up. (PS: No homophobic teachers?) — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Hello, Florida law.

12. Troubled kids do impulsive, dangerous, ill-advised things. All the time! 13. Parents who are abusive need to be reported to CPS. But NO PARENT should be kept from important lifelong medical decisions re their child, especially when this 'identity' IS is often outgrown. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

Common sense.

Crazy, right?

Democrats: We cannot defend confusing/ sterilizing/ maiming kids who would have outgrown TG if simply supported emotionally. It is indefensible!! We must course correct… Yes, respect and support all kids, WITHOUT diagnosing or reifying transient claimed identities. — Laura Wiley Haynes (@haynes_wiley) April 3, 2022

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

We are so shocked to see some common sense from a self-proclaimed atheist and Leftist … we may need to sit down for a bit.

Heh.

***

