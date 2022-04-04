Ever since J.K. Rowling came out in defense of women, guarding their experience, their history, and their spaces in society, the trans movement has been after her nonstop. From stalking her on social media to harassing her in real life, they’ve really tried to intimidate and bully her.

For daring to defend women.

This latest activist wrote an entire song and made an entire video about killing her, which Twitter is AOK with. But J.K. is having NONE of it:

I'm afraid I can't give a shout out to everyone promising to murder me – there are so many of you, and I'm a busy woman – but this one deserves a mention for the nineties rave vibe, @TrustFundOzu. pic.twitter.com/Ium6oIHFOS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 2, 2022

Twitter suspends conservatives over the word ‘pansy,’ but allows a trans-activist to straight-up threaten J.K.’s life.

Classy as ever.

I love how you handle these, although the Marine in me would prefer a more direct action, at least by a local law enforcement agency. — @Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) April 3, 2022

We did go and watch the entire video.

It was painful.

Psh, the things we do for you readers!

KIDDING WE LOVE YOU … but that was pretty damn painful.

I am so sorry that you have to go through all of this. Please remember that a lot of us real women, and our allies, are behind you. Thank you for speaking up in our defense. Sending you lots of Light — Lulu 💚🤍💜 (@lulubrasill72) April 2, 2022

Rowling keeps on holding her own.

She’s a bada*s like that.

And they wonder why we don’t want them in our safe spaces. So sorry you have to put up with this. 💜 — keatsie 💚🤍💜 (@keatsie777) April 2, 2022

I mean, why wouldn't we want to share private spaces with someone like this? *perplexed* — Ｓｕｅ Ｖｅｎｅｅｒ (@sueveneer) April 2, 2022

Seems totally sane and not at all like a burden on society.

Nope.

That’s the mentality of leftists. Keep fighting the good fight for womanhood, despite the threats from the crazies. When you’re getting that kinda response, you’re on target correct with your views. — The USA Patrioteer 🇺🇸 (@USAPatrioteer) April 4, 2022

She is absolutely over the target.

And they hate her for it.

